GeekDad Daily Deal: iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera

With today’s Daily Deal, the iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera, you don’t have to settle for awkward downward shots of your home. Access your camera’s encrypted feed through your smart phone and get a full circle range of vision with this innovative device. Place it anywhere and it can be turned at a moments notice. And, don’t worry if the lights are out, it also comes with built-in night vision, microphone, and speaker so nothing gets missed. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!