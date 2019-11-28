Geek Daily Deals November 28, 2019: Happy Thanksgiving Deals on Nintendo Switch Games – Up to 33% Off!

Give thanks for playing fun games with your family and friends this holiday season with these 33% off deals on Nintendo Switch Games!

Check out all the deals on Nintendo Switch games today, and please consider using our affiliate links to do the rest of your holiday shopping:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $30

Super Mario Bros.U – $40

Octopath Traveler – $40

And many more!

Check out all the deals!!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!