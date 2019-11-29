Crosley Mini RSD3 Turntable Bundle with ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Records

Crosley has just released what might be the ultimate nostalgia holiday collectible for vinyl fans. The company is bundling its miniature RSD3 turntable with four three-inch records featuring tracks from the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas. A turntable, vinyl, and one of the most beloved classic holiday specials in one package. Genius!

I’ve written about Crosley’s miniature RSD3 turntable before – in fact, I published a review in April when it was first released as part of the annual Record Store Day celebration. You can check that post out if you want all the details on this cool little item, but here’s a refresher on the basics. This tiny turntable plays only three-inch records. It’s equipped with a built-in speaker as well as a 3.5mm AUX output for connection to a powered audio system. Speaking of power, it can run on four AA batteries or a USB power source. And despite the diminutive size, it’s equipped with a full-sized, Audio Technica AT-3600 moving magnet cartridge.

Turntables simply don’t get any cuter – or more collectible – than this one.

The four tracks included on three-inch vinyl records are: “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”, “Christmas Time is Here (Vocal)”, “Linus and Lucy”, and “Skating”.

Crosley sells the mini RSD3 turntable standalone on its website for $89.95 and you can find the bundle including the RSD3 and four 3-inch A Charlie Brown Christmas records for $129.98 on Amazon. For vinyl fans and record collectors, the holiday season doesn’t get much better than this…

Disclosure: Crosley provided an RSD3 Charlie Brown Christmas bundle for evaluation but had no input into this review. As an Amazon Associate, I earn affiliate fees from qualifying purchases.

