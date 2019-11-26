Geek Daily Deals November 26, 2019: Aukey Lightning Deals Today – 20,000mAh for $24; Dual Port 12V Charger for $13

Pre-Back Friday lightning deals from Aukey; get a 20,000mAh battery for just $24, and the 12V dual-port charger for just $13!
AUKEY Quick Charge 2.0 Power Bank 20000mAh with 20 cm Micro USB Cable, Battery Pack:
- 20000mAh Portable Battery – Fully charge your iPhone 7 6.5 times, or a Galaxy S7 Edge 3.5 times, or a Nexus 6P 3.5 times, or a 9.7-inch iPad Pro 1.5 times
- Quick Charge 2.0 – Charge compatible devices up to 75% faster than conventional charging
- Adaptively charges all 5V USB powered devices including Android and Apple devices at up to 2.4A
- Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
- Package Contents: AUKEY 20000mAh Power Bank, Micro USB Cable, User Manual, 24 Month Warranty
Lightning deal happens between 10:15am and 4:15pm PST today – just $24!
AUKEY QC 3.0 Car Charger, Dual Ports 18W Quick Charge Qualcomm Certified 36W in Total:
- Quick Charge 3.0: Charges 2 compatible devices simultaneously up to 4 times faster than conventional charging ( Fast Charge is not supported on the Google Pixel/XL and Google Pixel 2/XL. To fast charge Google Pixels, see this item: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079MWXSS8)
- Optimal Charging: Dual Quick Charge 3.0 Ports with AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology
- Universal Compatibility: Compatible with all USB-powered devices including Quick Charge 2.0 and Apple phones & tablets
- EntireProtect: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
- Package Contents: AUKEY CC-T8 Car Charger, User Manual
Lightning deal happens between 11:40am and 5:40pm PST today – just $13!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.