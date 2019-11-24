Geek Daily Deals November 24, 2019: Kindle Sale on ‘The Expanse’ Novels, Many for Just $4 Today!

Enjoy one of the best modern sci-fi series with this sale on Kindle versions of ‘The Expanse’ novels with many for just $4 today!
Today only: Save on the Expanse series, $1.99 & up on Kindle:
- Leviathan Wakes (The Expanse Book 1) – $2
- Caliban’s War (The Expanse Book 2) – $4
- Abaddon’s Gate (The Expanse Book 3) – $4
- Cibola Burn (The Expanse Book 4) – $4
- Nemesis Games (The Expanse Book 5) – $4
- Babylon’s Ashes (The Expanse Book 6) – $4
- Persepolis Rising (The Expanse Book 7) – $4
- Tiamat’s Wrath (The Expanse Book 8) – $6
- Auberon: An Expanse Novella (The Expanse) = $2
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
