Geek Daily Deals November 24, 2019: Kindle Sale on 'The Expanse' Novels, Many for Just $4 Today!

Geek Daily Deals 112419 expanse novels kindleEnjoy one of the best modern sci-fi series with this sale on Kindle versions of ‘The Expanse’ novels with many for just $4 today!

Today only: Save on the Expanse series, $1.99 & up on Kindle:

  • Leviathan Wakes (The Expanse Book 1) – $2
  • Caliban’s War (The Expanse Book 2) – $4
  • Abaddon’s Gate (The Expanse Book 3) – $4
  • Cibola Burn (The Expanse Book 4) – $4
  • Nemesis Games (The Expanse Book 5) – $4
  • Babylon’s Ashes (The Expanse Book 6) – $4
  • Persepolis Rising (The Expanse Book 7) – $4
  • Tiamat’s Wrath (The Expanse Book 8) – $6
  • Auberon: An Expanse Novella (The Expanse) = $2

