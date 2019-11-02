Geek Daily Deals November 2, 2019: Save Up To 50% off CyberPower Surge Protectors and Power Strips Today!

Posted on by 0 Comments
Reading Time: 1 minute

Geek Daily Deals 110219 surge protectorsExpand your outlets and protect your electronics all while saving money! Get CyberPower surge protectors and power strips on sale, most under $20 today!

Save up to 50% on CyberPower Surge Protectors:

  • CyberPower CSP600WSU Surge Protector, 1200J/125V, 6-AC Swivel Outlets, 2 USB Charging Ports, Wall Tap Design – Just $12 today!
  • CyberPower CSB808 Essential Surge Protector, 1800J/125V, 8 Outlets, 8ft Power Cord – Just $18 today!
  • CyberPower CSP606T Professional Surge Protector + TEL Protection, 1350J/125V, 6 Outlets, 6ft Power Cord – Just $11 today!

See all the deals!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!