Geek Daily Deals November 10, 2019: Big Sale on Ravensberger Games, Puzzles, and Toys Today!

Save up to 40% on Ravensberger family games, like ‘Scotland Yard,’ 3D Puzzles (Disneyland Cinderella’s Castle!) and more today!
Save up to 40% on Ravensburger favorites:
- Scotland Yard – Family Game – $17
- Ravensburger Disney Castle 216 Piece 3D Jigsaw Puzzle for Kids and Adults – Easy Click Technology Means Pieces Fit Together Perfectly – $35
- Ravensburger GraviTrax XXL Starter Set Marble Run and STEM Toy for Boys and Girls Age 8 and Up – 2019 Toy of The Year Finalist – $78
- Ravensburger 82412 The Rise of Queensdale Strategy Board Game – $43
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.