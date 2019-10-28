Preview – ‘Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze #1’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sean Murphy has become one of the biggest stars in DC’s talent roster with his smash hit alternate reality Batman: White Knight, which saw the Joker regain his sanity and Batman potentially lose his. After becoming the unofficial launch title of the Black Label line, the universe is returning with the ongoing Batman: Curse of the White Knight, which is giving us a ruthless new take on Azrael.

Now, the franchise is expanding for the first time with a spin-off, focusing on the complex Von Freeze in a story that takes readers back to the horrors of World War 2 and the Holocaust – and delves into the character’s tragic ties to both the era’s victims and perpetrators. One of many unique reinventions of Gotham rogues in Murphy’s universe, this story will feature writing by Murphy and guest art from Klaus Janson.

Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze will be released on November 20th, 2019. Below, you’ll find DC’s official press release and the cover, along with seven pages of unlettered art.

———

The World of Batman: White Knight Expands with Von Freeze!

The Curse of the White Knight saga expands in this special interlude issue! Sean Murphy is joined by artists Klaus Janson and Matt Hollingsworth to tell the tragic tale of White Knight’s Mister Freeze. On the night of Bruce Wayne’s traumatic birth, Victor Fries must intervene to save the lives of Martha Wayne and the future Batman. As the evening unfolds, Victor distracts Thomas with the incredible tale of his own father figures—one a Nazi, the other a Jew—and their complex connection to Wayne Laboratories. As the Third Reich roars into power, the deep friendship and working relationship between the Baron von Fries and his research partner, Jacob Smithstein, is in crisis.

Ordered by Himmler to speed development of their cryotechnology in service of world domination, Smithstein is forced to go into hiding and compromise his moral code in order to save his wife and infant daughter, Nora, from persecution and certain death. When the S.S. ramps up surveillance over the project, young Victor begins to question his father’s true allegiance. Both families are driven toward an impossible choice and a sinister standoff, and Victor makes a pact with Smithstein that will ripple through generations.

Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze #1

Written by Sean Murphy

Art by Klaus Janson and Matt Hollingsworth

Cover Art by Sean Murphy

In Shops: Nov 20, 2019

Final Orders Due: Oct 28, 2019

SRP: $5.99

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!