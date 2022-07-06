Review – ′Red Tag # 5′: Samba in the Dark

Red Tag # 5 Rafael Scavone (Author), Rafael Albuquerque (Author, Cover Art), Roger Cruz (Cover Art, Artist), Bernardo Brice (Penciller), Cris Peter (Colorist)

Lis, Lu, and Leco are pixadores, graffiti artists, but they are also incredibly resourceful. This comic run has been very good, and the end does not disappoint.

Zé Fofinho has been a torturer and a henchman since the bloody dictatorships of the 70′s. 40 years on, he still believes old methods of pursuit and deceit are the trusty ones. However, things have changed. I think the most crucial message in this comic is this: now is the time of information, free press, and accountability.

Zé believes no one knows his name, his real name. He also believes he has been able to stay undercover for this long because of his careful handling of potential witnesses. He has been vicious and cruel, in the name of his employers, and has done so with impunity because he was incognito.

Thanks to the internet, and the ubiquitous availability of cellphones and recording devices, a type of justice can be served.

The horrendous death of George Floyd has taught us that, even when justice takes its time, public opinion can shift in an instant.

And this will happen here, thanks to a recording device, a cloned phone, and a brave journalist at the other end of the line…

Justice is coming.

′Red Tag # 5 is available on ComiXology since July, 2022.

Page Count: 24 Pages

Age Rating: 10+

Sold by: comiXology

Published by: Future Skeletons.

Featured image by Rafael Albuquerque, all images belong to comiXology

.

