Review- ′Norse Mythology II, Issue # 4′: Thor Faces the Giants

Norse Mythology II, Issue # 4 Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Mark Buckingham Letterer: Galen Showman Colorist: Lovern Kindzierski Cover Artist: P. Craig Russell

This issue continues telling us the stories of Asgard. This time, we encounter a tradition that is as old as time itself: the incredible feats the three men must face in order to show their powers to the giants.

Now, I tend to be a bit scholarly when addressing the magnificent work that both Neil and the team behind these adaptations are doing. They are telling us the old stories and making them as funny, weird, marvelous, and mighty as they possibly can.

This is a feat, an honored tradition that in all the cultures of the world is respected.

Tall tales must be told by candlelight or around a table, at night, before going to sleep, and are meant to be enjoyed by all the members present, be it infants (that might not understand all of it, but will definitely remember) and the adults.

Thor, Loki, and Thialfi present themselves to the lord of the giants, called, curiously, Utgardaloki (because loki means prince); amused by these “toddlers,” he defies them. Loki must eat as much as a servant; Thialfi must outrun a small giant; and Thor must empty a drinking cup, lift the giant′s cat off his feet, and wrestle an old crone.

They make their utmost effort, but are defeated and feel themselves to be little things.

Of course, nothing is as it seems. It is a metaphor: Thor is as mighty as the giants, and they are hiding their fear behind these seemly innocuous tasks, but the consequences can be dangerous, not only for the gods of Aesir, but for the world itself….

′Norse Mythology II, Issue # 4′ is on sale since September 22, 2021

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: September 22, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Ongoing

Price: $3.99

UPC:

7 61568 00818 0 00421

Featured image by Mark Buckingham, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

