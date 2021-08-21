GeekDad Daily Deal: Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone

Featuring a folding design, today’s Daily Deal, the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone, gets you in the air and taking great 4K video in no time. Its six-axis gyro brings you both great flight stabilization and one-click takeoff and landing. And using its remote control the Blade X can be navigated up to 150 meters (164 yards). There’s more to this deal, so check out more details by clicking the link above.

