Geek Daily Deals 210423 power strip with braided cord

Geek Daily Deals April 23 2021: 6 Outlet Power Strip With Surge Protection and Braided 5-Foot Cord for $17 Today!

Daily Deal Featured
Ken Denmead

We all need more power and more safety at home these days; get this power strip with surge protection and 3 USB ports for just $17 today!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Power Strip Surge Protector, Addtam 6 Outlets and 3 USB Ports 5Ft Long Extension Cord, Flat Plug Overload Surge Protection Outlet Strip, Wall Mount for Home, Office and More, ETL Listed:

  • 【9 IN 1 Power Strip】6 AC outlets (Total 1875W) and 3 USB high-speed charging ports enable you to power up 9 devices simultaneously. Each USB port can detect and deliver an ideal input current of up to 5V/2.4A (the actual current is decided by the demand for the devices)
  • 【Overload Protection】Intelligent circuitry with built-in power sensing detects the external load. The rocker switch can automatically shutoff to keeps your device safe. This flat power strip is also protected against over-voltage, over-current, overload, short-circuiting
  • 【Surge Protector Outlet】- 3 complementary Surge Protection Circuits, TVS(transient voltage suppressor) MOV(metal oxide varistor) GDT(gas discharge tube), with the minimum energy-absorbing capacity of 900 Joules, much more quickly and reliably than the traditional MOV surge protector circuit. (“SURGE PROTECTED” indicator light on to show your devices are protected)
  • 【Right Angled Flat Plug & 5ft Upgraded Extension Cord】Low-profile flat plug fits easily in tight spaces. Angled flat plug design prevents bottom plug blocking. 5 Ft upgraded braided extension cord makes it tangle-Free and more flexible, elegant, durable and hard-wearing
  • 【Convenient and Practical】2 keyhole slots and screw fixation design enable it to be mounted on a wall or fixed it on the desk. Wide space between each outlet, which avoid plugs blocking

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 021718 lap desk echo dot caddy

Geek Daily Deals Feb. 17, 2018: Magnetic Whiteboard Lap Desk for $28; Echo Dot Stands With Character

Ken Denmead
GeekDad DD 051216

GeekDad Daily Deal: Pay What You Want With the A-to-Z Microsoft Office Training Bundle

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 042018 portable battery alexa speaker

Geek Daily Deals Apr. 20, 2018: 12000 mAhr Charger for $18; Alexa-Enabled Portable Speaker/Connected Device

Ken Denmead