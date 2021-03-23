Geek Daily Deals 220322 kindle kids

Geek Daily Deals March 23 2021: Raise a Reader With the Kindle Kids Edition On Sale for $75 Today!

Daily Deal Featured
Ken Denmead

Get a dedicated e-reader (no games, no videos) with thousands of books and parental controls for your young reader with the Kindle Kids edition for $75 today!

Kindle Kids Edition, a Kindle designed for kids, with parental controls:

  • Includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, and 2-year worry-free guarantee – up to a $219 value.
  • Kindle Kids Edition is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a black & white glare-free display and weeks of battery life. It performs differently than a tablet, because it’s geared for reading books – no games, ads or videos means zero distractions.
  • With the included year of Amazon Kids+, kids can explore popular titles and series. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.
  • Amazon Kids+ includes the complete Harry Potter series, and the first book from other popular series such as Artemis Fowl. Parents can purchase additional titles from the Kindle Store.
  • Take the library with you. Kindle Kids Edition holds over a thousand Amazon Kids+ titles and provides weeks of battery life.
  • 2-year warranty: If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.
  • Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

