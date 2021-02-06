Review – ‘Norse Mythology’ #4: Loki’s Children

Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Piotr Kowalski, David Rubin Colorist: Lovern Kindzierski, David Rubin Cover Artist: David Mack

Norse Mythology #4 tells us a lot about future events.

In the last issue, Loki was worried. He had made a wager with a giant, and he was about to lose this wager with his life. He had convinced everyone that a wall might come in handy to protect the realm, but the price was very high: Freya, the sun, and the moon.

Now, what to do? The giant uses a horse to carry the heavy stones towards Asgard, and when there are only ten stones left to go, this horse suddenly disappears. A brown mare has caught his attention.

Thor arrives with the wall almost complete and the giant defeated. As for Loki? He has disappeared—for the best part of an entire year.

When he comes back, a young horse follows him, one that treats him as if he were his mother. Could that be the case?

This begs the question: how many children does Loki have?

With Bygin, his legitimate wife, he has two sons. However, she wears a hard expression, as if constantly waiting for more bad news. And Loki disappears frequently.

Soon Odin will know that Loki has fathered three more children with the giantess Angborda, and all of them will have something to do with the end of the world. The Midgaard Serpent will grow and grow under the ocean; Loki’s daughter Hel will reign over the departed; and as for the third one, Fenrir the Wolf, what will become of him?

Norse Mythology #4 is available as of January 06, 2021.

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: January 06, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Ongoing

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00672 8 00421

Featured image by David Rubin, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

