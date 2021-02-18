Review- ′The Comic Book Guide to Growing Food: Step-By-Step Vegetable Gardening for Everyone′

Joseph Tychonievich (Author), Liz Anna Kozik (Illustrator)

I am a firm believer that you can learn anything through comic book form, be it gardening, math, feminism, or history. It′s easier on the eye, the author and illustrator have both thought long and hard as to the best way to display information in a clear way, and the results are easy to remember, to say the very least.

That′s why I jumped at the opportunity to review this gardening guide in graphic form. I′m very interested in gardening, and we are intending to adopt a public space in our community to do so, so this came at a perfect time.

This is the story of Mia, a young girl who wants to grow her own vegetables but doesn’t know where to start, and George, her retired neighbor who loves gardening and walks her through each step of the process.

And there are a lot of steps: from planning, prepping, and planting, to troubleshooting, care, and harvesting.

There are cheat sheets, handy references you might want to review and pin to your wall, ideas to find the best location, advice on which vegetables are easiest to grow, visual references to better pick out the healthiest plants at the store, when (and when not) to water, excellent designs as to how to protect your plants from pests, and what to do with extra produce if you grow too much.

Many gardening concepts are presented here visually with step by step instructions and easy to grasp conceptualizations. You will also acknowledge that vegetable gardening it′s not easy, that it requires a lot of work, that it requires patient and a bit of luck, but at the end of this book, you might be inspired enough to give it a try!

′The Comic Book Guide to Growing Food′ is on sale since February 2, 2021.

Price: $19.99

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Publish Date: February 2, 2021

Pages: 176

Type: Paperback

EAN/UPC: 9781984857262

BISAC Categories: Vegetables, Reference, Herbs

Featured image by Liz Anna Kozik, all images belong to Ten Speed Press

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



