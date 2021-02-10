Review— ′Simplicity at Home′- The Japanese Style of Living

Simplicity at Home: Japanese Rituals, Recipes, and Arrangements for Thoughtful Living by Yumiko Sekine

This book feels one of a kind. It is an invitation to travel to Japan without moving from home, but also, it has a purpose: it invites you to redefine what simple means.

The author, founder of Fog Linen Work, has worked very hard to provide us with what she believes will work well in Western culture, inviting us to her own home, showing us what makes her happy as seasons go by.

This book reminded me a lot this other one, because both pursue simple, natural and homely ways to enhance your home experience, albeit by different means.

As we slowly realize that hour homes will remain the scenario of our confined lives, we might as well make them beautiful and lovely spaces. Places and areas where you can enjoy the view of your open shelves, or relax after a good bath, calming your mind in a way that seems almost luxurious… could that really be your bedroom or kitchen?

This book also feels different because it has many different ideas: from bath salts, to kintsugi; to easy breakfasts and carving spoons…they vary with the seasons and the author′s inclinations.

I honestly found her color palette a bit severe. I enjoy warmer colors and trinkets, but some of her advice, I felt was spot on:

Whether you′re moving or not, it′s good to periodically review your belongings to see if you really need everything you own. When is the last time you used it? Do you only use something for special occasions? Does it lie, forgotten, at the back of a drawer?

Re-arranging furniture, looking for a better use of it, also seems like a great idea, and her phrases have a haiku like quality:

′little adjustments can have a big impact on comfort′.

Also, decluttering is key. Perhaps removing the doors of your shelves might help, because:

‘Being forced to look at your possessions, makes you think about them differently’.

The book is absolutely full of photographs, and they really help you visualize all the possibilities, from summer to winter, to enjoy every season at your home.

′Simplicity at Home: Japanese Rituals, Recipes, and Arrangements for Thoughtful Living′′ is on sale since February 9, 2021.

Genre: Non Fiction- Activities

Price: $ 27.50

Publisher: Chronicle Books

Publish Date: February 09, 2021

Pages: 224

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781797202952

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



