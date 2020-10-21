Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 13: The return, Part III′

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) Tom Luth (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo #13 is the third installment of a four-part series regarding Usagi′s past.

Now that Mariko has managed to escape, her mission is to run as fast as she can in order to warn the Shogun′s emissary of the murder plot against him.

The assassins have discovered that Usagi is a traitor, intent on thwarting their plan. The tension builds up as they decide to imprison everyone at Usagi′s village and they even threat to set fire to the storehouse if our hero does not go through with their plan.

This is a good story about what′s right and why revenge is never a good idea, especially at the cost of innocent lives. Even if her former servant was unable to reach the Shogun′s emissary on time, there′s still a glimpse of hope because Mariko did get away.

Usagi and Kenichi have decided to leave their rivalry apart and face this enemy together. They have, after all, many good reminiscences of their life as boys when they used to be friends. However, we will have to wait until the last installment to learn if Usagi succeeds…or if the entire village will burn despite their efforts.

′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 13: The return, Part III′′ is on sale since October, 2020

AVAILABLE: October 2020

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: JUL200571

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

