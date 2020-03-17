Kickstarter Alert: ‘Upkeep’ Is a Delightful Family Game About Yard Work With Solo, Co-op, and Competitive Variants

‘Upkeep’ is a delightful game about keeping your yard clear of Autumn leaves while weather and other distractions work against you.
There is a lot of depth and potential strategy to the game, plus a bit of luck. But what looks really nice is the overall design (both in the look of the game, and the gameplay itself). Each yard is different, making the challenge slightly different for each player. You can also easily customize the difficulty of the game by varying the number of storm clouds included in the weather deck, which changes how chaotic the game can get. And the game works both in a multiplayer competitive mode, a solitaire mode, and a more friendly cooperative mode (basically players vs. the weather) which can be more fun for families with smaller kids. There will also be special scenarios that change up the gameplay, and optional Challenge Mode cards that unlock special abilities for each character. There will be a lot of replayability with this game!
Here’s what comes in the box:
- 4 Unique Player Yards
- 16 Recycling Bins
- 4 Player Meeples
- 40 Player Markers
- 230 Wooden Leaf Tokens
- Draw Bag and Discard Box
- Game Center Board
- 3 Custom Dice
- Status Meeple
- 60 Hardware Tokens
- 21 Weather Cards
- 4 Helper and 4 Professional Cards
- And More as Stretch Goals are Unlocked
Here’s a video that shows how the game is played:
If this sounds like a fun family game and you’re ready to add Upkeep to your game night rotation, check out the Kickstarter campaign here!