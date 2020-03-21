Geek Daily Deals March 21 2020: Time to Practice Your Stacking With the Cup Stacking Game for $15

Have fun and get good at stacking with the Gamie Cup Stacking Game with 18 challenges and a timer for just $15!
Gamie Stacking Cups Game with 18 Fun Challenges and Water Timer, 24 Stacking Cups, Sturdy Plastic, Classic Family Game, Great Gift Idea for Boys and Girls, Tons of Fun:
- FAMILY GAME COMPETITION: A classic low-cost game that’s tons of fun. It can be played solo, with two-players. The more you practice stacking and moving the cups, the faster and more precise you can get with it. It’s a cool, clean, fun activity that is perfect gift idea for kids as young as 5 all the way up to adults to compete.
- TRAVEL & SUMMER GAME: Compact size makes it easy to travel with. Requires no learning curve and is a nice mix of skill and luck. Games are short and sweet, but fulfilling. Turn those long summer evenings, weekends, or holidays into an extra-fun affair with this sport stacking game.
- GET YOUR STACK ON: Introduce some excitement to your downtime with this thrilling take on the classic stacking cup game. The Gamie stack cups kit includes 2 sets of 12 cups, 20 game cards, and a cool spiral water timer. It can be played between 2 players, or solo by trying to beat the water timer.
- GREAT QUALITY CUPS: We pride ourselves in giving you fun stuff that stands the test of time. That’s why we’ve used sturdy plastic to ensure the cups last through all that enthusiastic stacking. Measuring 4 inches in height, these stacking cups are conveniently portable for fun on the go while still being easy to manipulate.
- 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Have a blast with the Gamie competition stacking cups knowing that we’ve fully got your back. Our stacking cups for kids and adults come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Reach out to us in case of any issues and we’ll do all we can to make you smile. Click ‘Add to Cart’ now!
