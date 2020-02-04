Geek Daily Deals February 4, 2020: AUKEY 33W USB-C and 18W QC Car Charger Adapter for Just $11 Today With Coupon!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 020420 12v car chargerGet the fastest charging available in your car with this 12v adapter that delivers both USB-C and QC USB power for just $11 today with the instant coupon!

AUKEY Fast Car Charger, 33W USB C Car Adapter 18W QC 3.0:

  • 【Fast Car Charger for iPhone】USB-C port with up to15W efficiently charges iPhones and other compatible devices faster
  • 【Quick Charge 3.0】Fast charge compatible devices like Samsung S10, up to 4 times faster than conventional charging
  • 【Extensive Compatibility】Charge all USB-powered devices including iPhones, Android phones, tablets, dash cams, Bluetooth headphones & speakers, e-readers, and smartwatches.
  • 【Comprehensive Protection】Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
  • 【Package Contents】AUKEY CC-Y1 Car Charger, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

Get it for just $11 today (make sure you select the instant coupon)!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!