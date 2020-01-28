Geek Daily Deals January 28, 2019: 12-in-1 Solar Robot STEM Kit for Kids Ages 8-12 for Just $25 Today!

Build something amazing with your kids with this 12-in-1 solar-powered robot kit for just $25 today!
CIRO solar robot kit 12 in 1 educational STEM learning science building toys for kids age 8-12
- 12-in-1 Solar Robot Kit: Come with 190pcs. Build 12 different types of robots from one kit. Includes the robot’s moving and connecting parts like gears, plates, tires, and shafts. Parts can be easily disassembled after completion of every robot build.
- Simple To Do for Aged 8+: Step by step easy to follow instructions to complete each build included in instruction manual. Suitable for aged 8+ kids. Great robot toys encourage your child to learn through play. Makes the perfect parent and children team project.
- Powered By The Sun: Harness free energy from the sun to crawl, roll and even float on the water. No batteries needed! Teach children to use environmentally friendly solar energy instead of electric energy.
- STEM Educational Toys: Our Construction Engineering Toys cover a wide range of educational subjects and put a strong emphasis on child’s overall development. We aim to help children build a solid foundation in Science, Technology, Engineering, Crafts, and Robot knowledge.
- 100% Satisfying After-sale Service: The best gift choice for Christmas|Birthday|Children’s Day|STEM|School Activity. We provide 90-day free return policy if you are not satisfied with it.
