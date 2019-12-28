Geek Daily Deals December 28, 2019: Set of Two Car Seat Organizers for Just $17 Today!

Keep your car organized for long family road trips with these seat back organizers – 2 for just $17 today!
KNGUVTH Backseat Car Organizer Kick Mats, Car Seat Back Protectors with Clear 10″ Tablet Holder + 5 Storage Pockets Back seat Organizer for Kids Toy Bottle Drink Vehicles Travel Accessories (2 Pack)
- 🚗【CAR ORGANIZERS AND STORAGE】Multi-Pocket Storage, easy handy storage of snack foods, children toys, water bottles, drinks, books, magazines etc. Adjustable top and bottom straps that remain hidden and out of the way so the front seat passenger and driver don’t feel them
- 🚗【UPDATED MATERIALS】Premium quality better than others, which is environmentally friendly materials 600D Polyester, perfect protect your seats from scratches, spills, stains, scuff marks, mud, dirt, and getting worn out. Ideal for those with kids and pets as well! Minimize damage from footwear and maintain flawless car upholstery for many years to come
- 🚗【CLEAR IPAD HOLDER】The kick mats can hold up to 10″ iPad and tablets. The screen of the tablet is well visible through the window pocket and you can also control the device in the pocket, which is great for kids and back seat passengers entertainment
- 🚗【WASHABLE KICK MATS】 Measures 16″ wide x 24″ long. This kick mats car seat protector will cover your backseat fully and easily. Suitable for most of cars, vehicles, Jeeps, trucks, vans and SUV. Easy to clean the dirty prints on them, just need a wet cloth to clean it up. Water-resistant, machine-washable fabric for easy care
- 🚗【WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCTS】You will get 2 pack backseat car organizer, Go straight to our Customer Service Team if you have any questions or problems. We will provide 1 YEAR FREE RETURN & REPLACEMENT service so you can purchase this car organizer with confidence
Get the pair for just $17 today!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.