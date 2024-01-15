Create a Workstation for Your Laptop with UGREEN Multifunction Adapters

For many years I used only desktop computers. I liked have a larger screen, a regular size keyboard, and the greater power. However, now I used a laptop at work where I have a docking station allowing me to connect it to one or two larger monitors. Yet when I bring my laptop home to get work done, I am limited to the small screen and all the reasons I did not like laptops from the start. However, I have now created a workstation at home where I can plug in my laptop with a single cord and it is like having a desktop computer. This has been made possible by UGREEN’s new USB-C multifunction adapters. These come in different models with various types of connections. I had the opportunity to try out the 10-in-1 adapter as well as the 13-in-1 adapter.

What is the USB-C Multifunction Adapter?

The UGREEN USB-C multifunction adapters are great tools for connecting your laptop to other devices. They are essentially laptop docking stations. But instead of being as wide as your laptop and taking up space on your desktop, they are small enough to fit in your pocket and easy to take with you. Both models have a short USB-C cable for plugging into your laptop. Let’s take a closer look at each model.

10-in-1 Multifunction Adapter

This model is about 5 inches long, 2 inches wide, and 1/2 inch thick. The attached USB cable which connects to the laptop is 8 inches long.

USB-C port for power supply (not included)

3 USB-A 3.0 ports for keyboard, mouse, flash drive, etc. (5Gbps)

1 1000 Mbps ethernet port

TF card slot

SD card slot

HDMI port (up to 4k at 30 Hz single display)

VGA port (1920×1080 at 60 Hz)

1 3.5mm audio jack

The adapter can accept up to 100W power supply and it is very easy to use. Just plug in the connections and you are ready to go. The adapter supports the use of two monitors. When both are in use, they each have a resolution of 1920×1080 at 60 Hz. The UGREEN 10-in-1 USB-C Multifunction Adapter is available from the UGREEN store on Amazon and sells for $65. However, it is currently on sale for only $45.49.

13-in-1 Multifunction Adapter

This model is about 6.5 inches long, 3 inches wide, and 3/4 inch thick. The laptop connection cable is 9 inches long.

USB-C port for power supply (not included)

4 USB-A 3.0 ports (2 x 5Gbps, 2 x 10Gbps)

1 USB-C (10Gbps)

1 1000 Mbps ethernet port

TF card slot

SD card slot

2 HDMI port (up to 4k at 60 Hz)

1 DP port (up to 4k at 60 Hz)

1 3.5mm audio jack

This adapter can also accept up to 100W power supply making it great for quick charging a laptop while you use it. Just plug in the connections and you are ready to go. The adapter supports the use of three monitors in addition to the laptop screen, so you can have up to four screens. When two additional monitors are used, each can have a resolution of 4k at 60Hz. However, when three monitors are connected, the third monitor’s resolution can only go up to 4k @ 30Hz. The UGREEN 13-in-1 USB-C Multifunction Adapter is also available from the UGREEN store on Amazon and sells for $130. However, it is currently on sale for only $99.99.

Why You Should Get a UGREEN USB-C Multifunction Adapter

Last summer I had the opportunity to work as a principal for our school district’s summer school. As such, I was working from two different sites. Neither was in my regular work space where I have my docking station setup for my laptop. At the one site where I spent most of my time, I used a UGREEN multifunction adapter to create a work station for myself. I plugged it into a power supply, a monitor with HDMI, an ethernet cable, and a wired mouse and keyboard. No longer did I have to plug in each of these five connections separately to my laptop. Instead I just connected them to the adapter and then was able to connect the adapter to my laptop. This made it a lot easier. Since I also use my laptop at home, I am currently using the 13-in-1 adapter to connect to two HDMI monitors, just like I have setup at work. This allows me to work on lesson plans and even the Unity editor software which we use in my game design class. Their small size makes them easy to take with you while travelling or working off site. It is also nice that these adapters are very easy to use. There is no setup or settings you need to worry about. Connect your devices and that’s all.

I have had a lot of experience using UGREEN products including their line of fast chargers. I have always been impressed with the quality of these products and how easy they are to use. You just plug them in and you are ready to go. If you are in the market for an adapter that acts as a docking station for your laptop, then I recommend the USB-C multifunction adapters by UGREEN. It makes setting up a workstation at home or another location easy without having to connect several different cords to your laptop each time.

Disclosure: GeekDad received samples of these items for review purposes.

