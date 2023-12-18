The New Card Game ‘Piles!’ Makes Sorting Laundry Fun

When you begin doing your own laundry, you learn the importance of sorting your clothes. While this may seem more like work than having fun, a new card game begs to differ. Piles is a fast-paced free-for-all card game where you have to sort different types of clothing into sets.

What Is Piles!?

Piles is a simultaneous play, set collection card game for 2-8 players, ages8 and up, and takes about 10 minutes to play. It’s currently available from your FLGS as well as from Amazon and sells for $19.99 for a copy of the game. Piles was designed by Cameron Ring, Corey Schrimpi, and K.C. Schrimpi and published by Lost Boy Entertainment, with graphic design by Chris Doughman.

Piles! Components

Here is what you get in the box:

200 Cards

1 Rule Book

The game comes with 50 sets of 4 matching cards for a total of 200 cards. The cards are full color and each set consists of the exact same type of clothing but in different colors. For example, there are different types of socks in the deck of cards, so you need to make sure that the shapes of the socks match, even though the colors of those socks may be different.

How to Play Piles!

The Goal

The goal of the game is to be the first player to collect six complete sets of clothing cards.

Setup

Before you can begin play, you need to build the deck. Divide all of the cards into sets of four matching images. Then the number of sets you will use depends on the number of players. A 2-player game uses 13 sets while an 8 player game uses 49 sets. Basically the formula is the number of players multiplied by six and then add one. Now shuffle all of the cards together. Once all the players are seated, deal out six piles of four cards to each player. Then place the remaining four cards face down in a row in the middle of the table. The players are not allowed to look at the cards until the game begins, but they can rearrange their six piles to fit their space.

Gameplay

Piles is a race. There are no turns. Instead players are all playing at the same time. At the start, the four cards in the center are flipped over. Then players can begin to look at the cards in their piles. The goal is to create a matching set out of each of their six piles of cards. However, the players can only handle their cards in a specific way. They may only pick up one pile at a time. The other five have to remain face down. With a pile in their hand, a player can discard one of the cards in their hand to the center and then take one of the four cards in the center. They must discard first before taking a card. There can only be four cards in each pile at a time. Before picking up another pile, they must place the pile of four cards in their hand face down. Once a player has a set of four matching cards, they then place that pile face up in front of them to show they have collected a matching set.

Game End

The game ends when one player has created matching sets out of all six of their piles and then calls out ‘Piles!’ game play stops immediately. The player must then show that each of the six piles have for matching cards in them. If there is a mistake, then gameplay resumes until someone truly has six collected sets.

Why You Should Play Piles!

As first, Piles seems like just a set collection card game with 50 possible sets. However, the gameplay is what really makes this game a lot of fun. The race aspect of the game keeps Piles very fast paced and players will need to combine speed and memory with reaction time to win. The rules are quite simple, so it makes it easy and quick to teach to a group. Plus it can be played by players of different age groups. With most games lasting around 10 minutes, Piles makes a great warm-up for a game night or can be a great party game where you can play several games of Piles or just make it part of the evening’s entertainment.

I was surprised by how much I enjoyed playing Piles. I first tried it with a tabletop game club I sponsor at the high school where I teach. After explaining the rules, we began to play. We played with six players for that first game and I would have to describe the experience as partially controlled chaos. Everyone is pick up a pile, looking to see if they have any matches with what is out on the table, and then setting it down to pick up another pile and repeat the process. Sometimes I would discard one of my cards from one pile, to then pick it up and add it to another pile. However, while I was setting down the first pile and grabbing the second, another player took my card. As long as it is one of the four in the center of the table, it is fair game. At first players are just seeing what they have. Then as they begin to collect sets and have fewer piles remaining to use, the pace of the game seems to pickup faster.

The game comes in a sturdy cardboard box with a magnetic latch to keep it closed. The inside of the lid lists the number of sets you need based on player count, so once you have learned the rules, that is about the only information you need to reference. While this game could have had one of any number of themes, I like that the designer chose to have it be clothing and laundry. The cards are colorful and the artwork looks great. There is enough detail so you can tell the difference between types of clothing, but not too detailed that it detracts from the game. I also like that since you end the game with lots of matching sets, you only have to match the remaining cards into sets and you are ready to play again. Or put the game away with the cards in matching sets so you can quickly setup the game at a later time. If you are careful when you put the cards back in the box, then you never really have a to a big sort because the cards come packaged with matching cards next to each other in the two decks. Another think I like about the game is that it is fun no matter whether you are playing with only two players or with the maximum of eight. The greater the number of players, the more the different types of clothing are in the game. Plus, the more players, the greater the energy and speed as more players are discarding and grabbing cards from the center at the same time.

I have enjoyed playing Piles with teenagers, adults, and with mixed ages with my family. Not only is is quick to setup, teach, and play, it is easy to take with you when travelling or camping. If you don’t have a table, you can play around a bed, on the floor, or even on a blanket at the beach or while on a picnic. As a result, I recommend Piles. It also makes a great gift for people who love playing game as well as those who are just becoming interested in them or are more casual gamers. In fact, when one of my students saw Piles on my desk at school, he got excited and told me that his family has it and loves playing it together.

For more information, visit the Piles! webpage!

