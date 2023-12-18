Stack Overflow: December Feel Good Titles

Some books came up on my radar in Spanish and I will point out to both available versions, in English and Spanish alike.

First up a poetic board book:

Something, Someday by Amanda Gorman (Author) Christian Robinson (Illustrator)

You’re told that

This won’t work,

But how will you know

If you never try?

A young kid sees a spot that might seem just like another heap of garbage in his neighborhood, but he wants to do something about it. Tenaciously, he will clean, sweep, gather helpers, and start a local vegetable garden.

The words are simple yet powerful and inspiring, and they should be: Amanda Gorman is best known for her beautiful Presidential inauguration poem The Hill We Climb and she has teamed up with Christian Robinson for a simple, powerful story.

Our actions add up to make a difference. Together we can find beauty and create change. The Spanish edition is also available: ‘Algo, algún día’

Something, Someday is on sale since September 26, 2023.

Publisher: Viking Books for Young Readers

Pages: 40 / Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9780593203255

This one is an upcoming title that can be on your radar for March:

My Dad, My Rock by Victor Dias de Oliveira Santos (Author), Anna Forlati (Illustrator)

An award-winning book, especially for Father’s Day, among other awards. The illustrations are beautiful and the subject matter is a very interesting one: a father who has taken care of a kid as a monoparent, and who is a positive role model in his life.

The kid feels such a strong current of love for his father, so much trust, that it is wonderful to watch.



If I could meet my grandpa,

this is what I would tell him …

When I grow up, I want to be like my dad.

The undercurrent of the story is merely hinted at, there are many absent relatives in the book: the grandfather, whom his father never met, Oliver’s mum. The soft illustrations and the pride Oliver displays make the book feel warm and real. My Dad, My Rock is no longer available through the original publisher (Linguacious). A new edition will be published in March 2024 by Scribble. Publisher: Scribble

Pages: 40 / Hardback

ISBN 9781957363646 Some positive characters are next: Born Driven by Saxton Moore Jr (Author) Nolwe Azul Tamis (Illustrator) A small scene that might show the character of Wendell Scott when he was a kid, based on the true story of the first African American NASCAR champion. When he was a kid, America was still segregated, and although he had acces to bikes and motors because his father worked around them, he could not buy certain things in certain parts of town. When it’s time for the town’s soapbox derby, he was ready, with a car made with scraps, and he won that race. He then would continue to win many more as he reached adulthood. Born Driven is on sale since November 28, 2023 Published by Oni Press

Hardcover | Pages: 40

ISBN: 9781637152461 J.D. and the Family Business by J. Dillard (Author) Akeem S. Roberts (Illustrator) There are several books of the series following this amazing kid barber, this one being the second one after J.D. and the Great Barber Battle. This kid, who lives in Meridian, Mississippi, is very talented, confident and adventure prone, a veritable barber battle champion. He’s now able, at eight years old, to have a regular chair at the neighborhood shop, Hart and Son, and he’s making enough money “to keep his candy jar stocked and his comic book collection growing”. When a chance shows up to gain more notoriety, he will join forces with her sister to tackle… the internet (and hair tutorials). There is an additional book in the series: J.D. and the Hair Show Showdown. This title is also available in Spanish, since September 2023: J.D. y el negocio familiar, translated by Omayra Ortiz. J.D. and the Family Business is on sale since August 3, 2021 Published: Kokila

Hardcover | Pages: 150

ISBN: 9780593111550 Finally, here is one lovely classic, just in time for Hanukkah! (A bit late, I know, but it is a classic). Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins by Eric A. Kimmel (Author) Trina Schart Hyman (Illustrator) A Caldecott Honor classic from in 1965, this was first published just as a story for the holidays for a newspaper. I feel that Trina Schart Hyman, when she later illustrated it, made a magnificent piece of art, of the type we seldom see anymore. When was the last time we saw demon-like mischievous beings on a children’s book? Some are big, fat and ugly, other are tiny and very stupid. These goblins are living on the synagogue at the top of the hill, and one smart man, Hershel of Ostropol, must convince them to light each one of the menorah candles, and the King gobbling himself must light the last one for the spell they hold over the village to disappear. Can one man alone stand up to the goblins, save Hanukkah, and live to tell the tale? This genial adaptation from a Ukrainian folktale, features a clever trickster that can face down one goblin after the next, until he meets the terrifying King of Goblins. It will take all of Hershel’s wits to trick that monster! I think folktales where evil is defeated by cleverness are to be treasured, and the images are wonderful to watch, this one is a read aloud for sure. Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins ―Gift Edition is on sale since October 04, 2022. Publisher: Holiday House

Pages: 32 / Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9780823452552

