GeekDad/GeekMom Holiday Gift Guide 2023: Clothing and Accessories

While we GeekDads and GeekMoms spend a lot of time sharing our takes on the latest movies, games, and books—not to mention how we enjoy these things with our families—many of us also have a passion for fashion. And whether we’re talking about our new favorite clothing, bags, or shoes, we tend to geek out a bit.

So, if you’d be so kind as to indulge us, I present this year’s clothing and accessories holiday gift guide. From pop culture-inspired pieces and cosplay to outerwear (and even underwear), you’re sure to find something that’s just perfect for that hard-to-shop-for loved one on your gift list.

By: North St. Bags

Price: $165

This roll-top backpack is made in Portland, Oregon, so it’s built to keep your stuff dry in wet, rainy weather—even in the zippered pockets. We’ve had one of the older style Davis backpacks for five years now, and it’s holding up great, but the new design boasts options like a padded mesh back and front loops for attaching other gear. What’s more, you can now customize the colors of the accent stripes and the zipper cord. –JHL

By: Central Perk

Price: $35 and $75

If you’re a fan of Friends, then Central Perk has you covered. Besides a great assortment of coffees, they offer a wide range of merch and apparel. The Green Trucker Hat has the Central Perk logo as well as a snapback closure. And the limited run “How You Doin’?” Pullover Hoodie features a cotton/poly blend, a Central Perk logo on the breast, and the “How You Doin’?” coffee label on the back. –PB

By: MeUndies

Price: $12+

It’s now been 8 years since I first wrote about MeUndies and how excited I was about them. I no longer own any other brand of underwear, and my love of MeUndies has spilled over to my wife as well! In the intervening years, the quality of MeUndies has not only remained consistent but they have upped their game several times over, expanding the variety of not only undergarments and styles (24 panty styles for women) but also adding bras, shorts, shirts, pants, pajamas, slippers, and more!

They also still have plenty of subscription options which make great gifts, especially if you aren’t 100% sure what to get someone, as the member can change what comes in their box each month! If you want great quality, comfy undergarments and sleepwear, do yourself, your family, and your friends a favor and gift MeUndies! –WJ

By: Hot Chocolate Design

Price: $104.99

I have a ton of fun shoes, but this fall I added the Chocolaticas Typewriter to my collection, and I don’t think I’ve ever had so many compliments on a pair of shoes. The heel is only 2.5″, so they’re a pretty easy wear. If typewriters aren’t your jam, Hot Chocolate Design makes a lot of really fun and often geeky shoes. Admittedly, shoes are a tough gift if you don’t know the recipient’s size, but that’s what a long holiday return period is for. (And there’s always gifting yourself!) –RS

By: Pander

Price: $17.99

Everyone’s wearing that Lululemon crossbody/waist pack, but what if $40-50 feels a little out of your price range or you just can’t seem to find one in stock? This bag’s for you. It’s a killer dupe for less than $20 and available in 12 colors. I’ve had one for about six months, and it’s great for flying. I tuck my Kindle, headphones, and a snack in it, and that’s all I need with me at my seat for the flight, leaving the precious little leg room for, well, my legs! –RS

By: Marvel

Price: $16.99

This summer I was looking for a long-sleeved swimming option for a vacation at more northern latitudes. This rash guard zips up the front, which makes it easy to put on and far easier to get off wet than one that pulls over. It’s also fairly lightweight, so I won’t hesitate to pack it for a little more sun protection even in warmer climes. It comes in kids sizes from 4 to 18-20, but I wear an adult women’s size 8-10, and the 14-16 in this fits me great, so don’t rule it out for the adults on your list! –RS

By: Banda

Price: Varies

Banda Bags are handmade with gorgeous colors and designs to attract anyone needing to carry what their pockets cannot. All bags are embroidered by their artisans in Sumatra and are 100% cruelty-free. –DS

By: WanderFull

Price: $38

WanderFull’s HydroBeltbag takes the belt bag trend to a new level with a built-in water bottle holder. Just unzip the small pouch and a water bottle holder will emerge. When you are all hydrated, tuck it in and zip it up to keep it out of the way. The main compartment has sections for your cards as well as a secret back pocket to keep your smaller valuables safe. –DS

By: Mountain Warehouse

Price: Varies

Need some warm jackets for the family? Mountain Warehouse has a wide selection at great prices, especially with the current holiday sale. Pictured here: the kids’ ski sets let you mix and match a jacket and snow pants (with removable suspenders), and the Henry II Extreme Mens Down Jacket is cozy and has a built-in brim in the hood to keep the rain out of your face. –JHL

By: Sionnach Studios

Price: $3.95+

While not exactly clothing, for those sewing-minded folks, patterns are the next best thing! Sionnach Studios has a wide variety of sewing patterns to help you with your costume, Disneybounding outfit, or just to make yourself a nice piece of clothing that reflects your fandom! With patterns ranging from Star Wars to Voltron to Wonder Woman, you’re sure to find a pattern to help you on your path to your next cosplay.

And if you’re not confident in your own sewing abilities, Sionnach Studios also takes commissions for bespoke costumes focusing on high-quality and durable pieces that will last a long time. –WJ

By: Crunchyroll

Price: $54.95

For the last few years, Crunchyroll has really been killing it with their holiday sweater collections, and, somehow, 2023’s designs are even better than expected! A personal favorite is the Yon & Mu Holiday Sweater inspired by horror master Junji Ito’s surreal slice-of-life Cat Diary manga. The traditional red and black Christmas sweater pattern is nicely contrasted with the author’s cats Yon and Mu in white and blue on the front and back—complete with their trademark wide, creepy, vacant eyes. Check out the official Crunchyroll store for even more seasonal sweater-y goodness with additional selections inspired by other popular anime and manga, including One Piece and Naruto. [Review materials provided by Crunchyroll] –Z.

By: WaterField

Price: $79

GeekDad’s go-to for quality bags, sleeves, and cases has long been San Francisco’s WaterField, and their new Packable Crossbody has arrived just in time for the holiday travel season. This 10×2.5×7-inch crossbody bag is composed of a custom ripstop nylon that is wonderfully rugged and heavily water-resistant, but it’s the anti-wrinkle construction that sets it apart. Fold and store it in any empty pocket or tiny corner of your suitcase and you can have a fully functional 2.8l day bag in seconds. Three internal pockets give you plenty of separation in the storage area, its waterproof zippers boast metal pulls that can be secured together for safety, and WaterField’s iconic diamond-patterned nylon liner beautifully contrasts any of the four subdued exterior color schemes. [Review materials provided by WaterField] –Z.

By: Suckle Style

Price: $98.00 (long sleeve)

The Suckle Breastfeeding Top has an outer layer that unzips on either side, providing easy access for nursing and pumping as well as a built-in privacy cover, while the inner layer keeps your midriff covered. It is functional, stylish, and made of incredibly soft TENCEL™ modal fabric. It comes in long or short sleeves and four classic colors. A perfect gift for a breastfeeding mother! (Check out my full review.) –AD

