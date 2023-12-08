GeekDad/GeekMom Holiday Gift Guide – Stocking Stuffers and Last-Minute Ideas

Are you feeling the holiday pressure? Christmas is only a couple of weeks away, and today we wrap up our holiday gift guides with stocking stuffers and last-minute ideas. Let’s get started on your holiday shopping!

VentureBoard

Price: $47

Purchase: Amazon

For the chess lovers in your family, get them the VentureBoard, a portable chess set that rolls up and keeps your game in play. I love how it’s lightweight and comes with extra stickers for the pieces just in case your love of the game wears off the original paint. Perfect for newbie players or experienced who want to take their game on the road. – DS

Wabi Whiffs

Price: Varies

Purchase: Wabi Whiffs

What says “happy holidays” like toilet bombs? How about toilet sprinkles? These gentle foaming bath fragrances will make your bathroom smell fresh after each use. Just drop a toilet bomb or a pack of sprinkles (or spray a few spritzes) and do what you need to do without worrying about the next person having to smell what you did. – DS

Guru Nanda Water Pick

Price: $30

Purchase: Amazon

Give the gift of clean teeth in a portable water pick by Guru Nanda. It’s small enough to fit in your carry-on and has its own contained water reservoir (just pack it empty). It comes with four replaceable heads and has six water settings. This thing is like a power washer for your mouth! – DS

Brain Gym Cards

Price: $16.04

Purchase: Amazon

This set of 40 cards provides mental and physical exercises that will help reshape your brain (for the better) and help you understand how your brain works. Each card includes a fun graphical representation of the exercise, instructions on how to implement it, and the science behind how and why it helps. The cards cover Work, Rest, Play, Attitude, Thinking, and Feeling, and they help broaden your mental perspective and strengthen your mental health. It’s a perfect stocking stuffer. Read my full review on GeekMom. – JB

iPhone 15 EDC Pocket Organizer

Price: $59

Purchase: SF Bags Website

Waterfield’s iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer is exactly what its name says it is. It is an everyday pocket organizer that has a built-in Ultrasuede-lined pocket that you can slide your iPhone into and know that the screen will be properly protected (with the Ultrasuede also serving as a screen cleaner). The pocket organizer isn’t much larger than your iPhone (about 6.75” long), but it is chock-full of little nooks and crannies for things like keys, driver’s license, cash, credit cards, and AirPods. The main storage feature is a water-proof zippered pocket that has a built-in Ultrasuede pouch designed to slip an Apple AirTag into so you can keep track of your pocket organizer should you misplace it. Both the front and the back of the EDC Pocket Organizer have pockets to hold things like pens or an Apple Pencil. – SO

Central Perk Coffee Variety Pack

Price: $35.97

Purchase: Central Perk Coffee

When you think Central Perk Coffee Co., you think Friends. And let’s face it, you probably also think coffee. This variety pack comes with Central Perk’s three different coffee roasts: the medium roast “Pivot Blend,” the medium-dark roast “We Were On a ‘Coffee’ Break,” and the dark blend “How You Doin’?” You have your choice of single-serve pods, ground, and whole bean. And even better, it ships for free in most of the U.S. – PB

Reusable Cruise Luggage Tags

Price: $7.74

Purchase: Amazon

These tag holders are a perfect gift for a cruise lover! When you fly, your checked bag gets a sturdy sticker label wrapped around the handle to make sure your bag finds you again. When you cruise, you leave your bags on the dock with a piece of paper you printed out at home that you hope you have secured tightly enough with packing tape. These reusable luggage tags give you a little extra security for those self-printed tags! You can find them for any cruise line’s tag dimensions, but this set offers you two shapes that cover most of the major cruise lines. – RS

Shower Steamers

Price: varies, around $7-20 for a set

Purchase: Amazon

So few of us take baths frequently as adults, and yet bath bombs are so much fun! Enter the shower steamer, with that same satisfying fizz, giving you an aromatic shower and a little bit of a spa feeling when you need something extra at the end of the day. Great stocking stuffer individually, or pick up a set for that white elephant exchange or the cousin you barely know but need a gift for. – RS

Wet Brush Detangler

Price: $7-10

Purchase: Amazon

I was a tender-headed, curly-haired child and have fought frizz all my life. The Wet Brush truly lives up to the hype. I use it in the shower, giving me agony-free detangling without frizz when it dries. And there are so many fun ones! Besides The Mandalorian ones pictured here, there are tons of options, including Disney and Justice League. – RS

Dragon’s First Taco

Price: $8.99

Purchase: Bookshop

A fun, interactive introduction to the literary feast that is Dragons Love Taco by Daniel Rubin and Daniel Salmieri. A little dragon experiences his first taco, and your littlest reader experiences a wonderfully tactile book. This is a great stocking stuffer for the youngest geekling on your Christmas list. – SP

Liquid Core Dice

Price: $12.99-74.99

Purchase: Fan Roll Dice

There is not a room in our house that does not have enough dice for an epic game day. Dice are as prolific in our house as odd socks, and every time we go to the game store or our local bookstore, we come back with more. I have jewelry made out of dice. In the past year, my 14-year-old has been drawn to the more artisanal offerings that we can find in local stores and at craft fairs, and so I was excited to gift something really special this year. Elixir dice from FanRoll are infused with glittery liquid cores that produce a miniature galaxy with every roll. To ensure a smooth roll, when the liquid cores are molded into the dice a small bubble is created which is constantly moving. Each set is handcrafted in a variety of colors and is stunning without sacrificing any of their efficiency. – SP

Veriphy Skincare Routine

Price: Varies

Purchase: Veriphy

Healthy skin is a gift that lasts a lifetime. With their simple five-step skincare routine, Veriphy is great for anyone who has sensitive skin and can’t handle strong-smelling products. I have been using it daily, and it’s a great few minutes of self-care. My allergies have not gone off once after using it, which is a HUGE relief this time of year because the cold makes my nose run enough as it is. I feel like I can really see a difference in my skin’s health just from using the routine for a few weeks. – DS

GoPro Hero10 Black

Price: $249

Purchase: Amazon

The GoPro Hero10 Black camera is the perfect camera to capture stunning high-res videos and photos while out on adventures. Its HyperSmooth 4.0 technology ensures that the footage is incredibly stable, even in the most challenging conditions. Make sure to pair with a variety of harnesses, my favorite being the chest harness, to capture all those great moments. The GoPro Hero10 Black comes with a helmet attachment, protective case, and USB-C charging cable.- DS

Twilla Adjustable Pillow

Price: Starting at $99

Purchase: Twilla Pillow

Most of the time, a pillow is something you can’t just buy something because of taste. Twilla has solved that problem with the adjustable pillow that uses pods to change the firmness and position of the support. Extra pods are available at an extra cost. The pillow shell is machine washable. I find it super comfortable and it stays cool for me all night long. – DS

Begin Again by Oliver Jeffers

Price: $26.99

Purchase: Bookshop

Beginning with a quote from Mary Oliver, probably “the” quote from Mary Oliver, is a sure way to steal my heart, as Oliver Jeffers has done so many times before. In Begin Again Jeffers puts together a narrative of humanity and creation, and the creations of humanity, that is beautiful, hopeful, and full of lamentations. He ponders where we have come from, and where we could be going with lyrical grace, without shying from our ugly sides. Beyond the story itself, there is a poem from Jeffers, and an essay about his own life, where this book has come from, and where we are going. Somehow he puts words and images to the cacophony of sounds that have been in my head for the past few years. This is a great story to read around the fire, around the table, or simply again and again for anyone from 9 months to 99 years, for anyone looking to understand their place in this story we are all living in. – SP

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Price: $59.99

Purchase: Amazon

While it’s hard to call a release from Square Enix’s second biggest franchise a “sleeper hit,” suffice it to say I didn’t expect to lose quite so much of my December playtime to the positively enchanting Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. Comparisons to another popular monster training series are inevitable, but DQM: The Dark Prince is solidly its own thing. Putting players in the role of a child of diabolical parentage—his mom is human, but his father is the demonic “Master of Monsterkind”—this is a turn-based JRPG with a twist. While a curse prevents our titular prince from harming Dragon Quest‘s classic stable of malicious monsters, in time he learns to command them to battle on his behalf. You’ll “scout” various slimes, skeletons, ghosts, and ghouls, recruiting them from the wild to join your eight-beast fighting force—with four members in your active party and four more in reserve. Then you’ll continue to battle your way across the fantastical land of Nadiria, with its many unique environments and ever-shifting seasons, scouting more and more powerful creatures before discovering how to synthesize them into fearsome chimeras. You’ll even work your way up the ranks of a series of monster-fighting competitions to become the very best… uh, Monster Wrangler… like no one ever was. [Review materials provided by Square Enix] – Z.

Sumikko Gurashi – Holiday Blind Box Plush Keychain

Price: $15.95

Purchase: Crunchyroll

Blind box minis are always a big hit in my household around the holidays, and this year my family will surely find Sumikko Gurashi keychains in their stockings. These three-inch minis are adorable, Christmas-themed plushies with the standard keyring attachment, each one an anthropomorphized food item or animal from the San-X’s stock of beloved corner-dwelling characters just waiting to join your collection. [Review materials provided by Crunchyroll] – Z.

Tiny Terrors

Price: $14.95

Purchase: Full Moon

If your family’s taste runs more killer than kawaii, definitely check out the Tiny Terrors collection from Full Moon. Series one boasts a baker’s dozen of creepy characters from across Full Moon Features’ glorious three-and-a-half-decade history at the forefront of the American independent horror scene. These include Puppet Master‘s Blade, Torch, and Leech Woman, Radu (Subspecies), Baby Oopsie and Jack Attack (Demonic Toys), and even the Gingerdead Man himself, but you won’t know which accursed creature you get until you remove it from the box and rip open its foil bag. Each Tiny Terror is 3.5-4 inches tall, with a slightly chibi-style sculpt, and boasts film-accurate paint—just perfect for filling the stocking of your favorite horror aficionado! [Review materials provided by Full Moon] – Z.

Fandom Keychains

Price: $3.95

Purchase: Sionnnach Studios

Sionnach Studios has a bunch of 3D-printed keychains that make a great low-cost stocking stuffer with logos and items from several popular fandoms including Star Wars, Transformers, Voltron, and One Piece! – WJ

StickyJ Minecraft Medical Alert Bracelet

Price: Varies

Purchase: StickyJ Website

Wearing a medical alert bracelet is no one’s idea of fun fashion. StickyJ’s Minecraft medical alert bracelets take a life-saving device and make it fun and comfortable with their bright colors and Minecraft designs. The medical alert symbol is prominently displayed, making it easy for first responders to quickly understand its significance in an emergency. These bracelets have adjustable sizing and a comfortable fit, making them easy to wear throughout the day. – DS

Crucial Portable SSD Drives

Price: Varies

Purchase: Amazon

Nothing beats Crucial’s portable hard drives when it comes to speed and reliability. I’ve been using them for several years now and nothing compares to how small and light they are. My favorite models at the moment are the X9 Pro and X10 Pro for their durability (water and dust resistant), speed (2100MB/s Read, 2000MB/s Write), and how small they are (they fit in the palm of my hand). They also come in storage sizes up to 4TB. – DS

Cutting Edge Firewood

Price: $149

Purchase: Cutting Edge Firewood

Cutting Edge Firewood offers several different varieties of kiln-dried firewood for use in fireplaces, fire pits, smokers, and pizza ovens. The cherry firewood has a subtle, sweet aroma and produces a bright flame with a lower level of heat, making it the perfect firewood for the warmer months of the year from spring to early fall. The Wild Cherry Firewood Box comes with enough wood to build four large fires. Also included in the box are Excelsior fire starters, ample kindling, and premium wood matches. – PB

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

