AtmosFX 2023 Digital Christmas Decoration Review Roundup

I’ve been covering AtmosFX’s digital decorations for quite a bit now, and they never disappoint. Each holiday season they add a few more to their catalogue. As I wrote about back in October, AtmosFX created four new Halloween decorations this year, and for this Christmas, they’ve added 3 new festive offerings for your holiday decorating. And as these are digital decorations, you can receive any of them, ready to use, within minutes.

What Is Digital Decorating?

With digital decorating, you download themed short films, which can then be viewed in a number of different ways, depending on how you want to decorate. They can be viewed on a television or computer screen, or projected onto different surfaces for varying effects. Here’s a short video from AtmosFX, which shows you the different ways you can use digital decorations:

As you could see in my Halloween review roundup , I set up this Halloween to project a series of different AtmosFX decorations through the porch window. It was a great hit, with one trick or treater’s mother declaring that ours was the best Halloween decorations in the neighborhood! We sadly won’t be doing the same for Christmas, as I don’t currently have a projector with Bluetooth capabilities- it’s just too cold and wet to be running a hard-wired speaker out through the open front door. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways to use the digital decorations, including even running them on our television.

AtmosFX sent over their three newest Christmas decorations, all of which can be downloaded in multiple different formats according to how you’re intending to project them.

Gingerbread Lane

The first of AtmosFX’s new offerings is Gingerbread Lane. This is a series of 5 different fully-animated 2-minute decorations, which can be purchased individually for $7 each or as a collection for $29.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All of these decorations are upbeat and sweet (pun intended). They will definitely appeal to children, with all of the candy and the gingerbread family come to life.

Santa’s Bakery

As opposed to the series of vignettes from Gingerbread Lane, Santa’s Bakery is a continuous 5-minute peek inside the workings of, well, Santa’s bakery. It costs $35.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This whimsical decoration has a lot of character, and a lot of very well-done animation. It can easily be left on a loop as a decoration, and visitors will likely find something new to see every time they pass by your house.

Santa’s Mailroom

The last of AtmosFx’s 2023 holiday offerings is Santa’s Mailroom. Like Santa’s Bakery, this is also a 5-minute continuous decoration, and costs $35.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As you can see from the video and pictures, Santa’s Mailroom and Santa’s Bakery share the same character designs, making the two decorations excellent companion pieces.

AtmosFX Digital Christmas Decorations – Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for fun, family-friendly decorations for Christmas, any or all of these new AtmosFX offerings would work well. They all tell their own little stories, and will delight anyone coming by your home…well, unless they’re a Scrooge or a Grinch! Gingerbread Lane is a bit more simplistic than the other two decorations, while still maintaining a nice sense of charm. There is definitely a lot more going on visually in both Santa’s Mailroom and Santa’s Bakery, making either of those decorations ideal for a large picture window.

And as I said previously, you don’t need to rely on a window to project these decorations. Each has multiple display options, such as windows, walls, and hollusion material. And if you don’t yet have a projector, you can still enjoy all of these decorations before Christmas arrives by simply playing them through your television.

A Christmas Sale!

Finally, AtmosFX just launched a holiday sale. From now until December 25th at 12PM PT, all Christmas decorations are 25% off. So now’s the perfect time to buy for some late holiday decorating for this year, or to get an early start on 2024.

To purchase these or any of the other AtmosFX digital decorations, head over to the AtmosFX website.

AtmosFX provided digital decorations for evaluation, but had no input into this review.

