Have a Coke and a Smile With the Coca-Cola Classic Replica Vending Machine Mini Fridge From New Wave Toys

For the last few years, I’ve been reviewing the delightful sixth-scale working x Replicades from New Wave Toys, such as the Space Ace machine from this last May. If, like me, you have fond memories of time spent at arcades, you’ll recall that there weren’t just games to be found there, but vending machines. After all, arcade managers wanted to make sure all those kids bought drinks and snacks to keep themselves fueled up and dropping quarters on video games.

In continuing to bring the arcade home and onto your shelf, New Wave Toys has debuted their first vending machine with the Coca-Cola Classic and NEW! Coke Replica Vending Machine Mini Fridge. New Wave Toys sent me one of the Coca-Cola Classic machines to check out for myself.

The Coca-Cola Classic Replica Vending Machine Mini Fridge

The Coca-Cola Classic Replica Vending Machine Mini Fridge and the NEW! Coke Replica Vending Machine Mini Fridge are both available to order from New Wave Toys, and each cost $159.99. The NEW! Coke machine is limited, and only available while supplies last. Other than the branding, both machines are functionally identical, and include the following features:

Replica vending machine in 1/6 scale (12.2″)

2x 12-ounce Can Capacity Thermoelectric Mini Fridge with shelf

Authentic reproduction, constructed with only quality materials

Magnetically sealed, Illuminated door with integrated prop Mini Can storage and Hopper

Functional mini coin mechanism, credit and drink selection push buttons

Replica dollar accepter (non-functional)

Era correct art and advertising slogan.

3-Way Power Switch

110v AC power (UL Certified)

Official Coca-Cola Licensed Product

100-Day New Wave Factory Warranty

New Wave Toys is immaculate in their packaging for the x Replicades, and that same care extends to the Coca-Cola Classic machine. Inside of the heavy cardboard shipping box, you’ll find a second box, with the product packaging box inside that, like a stacking Russian doll.

Nestled in foam is the vending machine, with the instructions and additional components securely held inside of the machine itself.

As opposed to the x Replicades, which run off rechargeable batteries, the Coca-Cola replica vending machine plugs into the wall. That’s because it can operate via two different modes: a vending mode, where it takes coins and vends Coke cans, and a refrigerator mode, where it both vends and operates as a mini-fridge.

Using the Coca-Cola Classic Replica Vending Machine Mini Fridge

For replica vending purposes, New Wave Toys has included several sixth-scale props. The coins are the same as come with the x Replicades, but the dollar bills and Coke cans are new. The Coke cans are surprisingly solid, with a little heft in them.

To operate the machine, you’ll first load all the cans into the hopper inside of the machine’s door. This is accomplished using the tweezers which are included in the package.

You will then turn the power switch to “VDN” to operate it in vending mode, which will power on the lights and vending mechanisms.

This is one of the first of New Wave Toys’ machines that is actually coin-operated! You can drop two of the tiny quarters into the coin slot to allow you to dispense a can. If you have clumsy fingers like myself, you’ll probably find that you drop the coins half the time instead of getting them into the slot. Luckily, you can alternately press the coin return light twice to get a credit in the machine.

Sadly, you can’t use the dollar bill slot to purchase cans and make change. I imagine that to pull off that engineering feat would have likely ended up doubling the price of the vending machine. Still, you can pretend if you want:

Once two coins have been dropped into the machine, the dispensing buttons light up.

Pressing one of the buttons will then dispense a can, just like an actual vending machine.

Should you want to use the vending machine as a mini fridge, simply turn the power switch in the back to “ON”. A fan will come on, as the thermoelectric-powered mini fridge starts to cool down. Opening the door of the fridge, you can either fit two 12-ounce cans, or a 20-ounce bottle.

It will take about 4-6 hours for your drinks to cool down from room temperature inside of the mini fridge. While the soda does get cold, don’t expect it to get quite as chilled as inside of a refrigerator. Then again, I like to drink my soda just shy of frozen, so your mileage may vary.

As you can see, operating the machine as a refrigerator will cause condensation to build up. After use, New Wave recommends wiping down the interior with the sponge they’ve helpfully included, and also leaving the door of the machine open for a period to fully dry out.

The Coca-Cola Classic Replica Vending Machine Mini Fridge – The Verdict

I couldn’t help but smile when I first removed the Coca-Cola Classic Replica Vending Machine Mini Fridge (I know, it’s a mouthful) from its packaging. Here it was, a soft drink vending machine just like I used to use as a teenager! Remember when a can of Coke was only $.50? It’s been a while!

Much like their other products, New Wave Toys has hit it out of the park, design-wise. Not only does it look just like a shrunken-down soda vending machine, but it lights up like a Coke machine would. There’s great attention to detail throughout. For example, the lights to select a soda don’t activate until you’ve actually put two quarters into the machine.

And it’s hard to ignore that greatest detail of all: this is a truly miniaturized, coin-operated machine! While it can be occasionally frustrating to get those tiny coins into the slot, the sheer fact that the mechanism works is fantastic.

That’s not to say New Wave Toys’ first vending machine is flawless. It would have been terrific, though wildly impractical, for the dollar bill slot to actually work. The lighting on the door of the machine isn’t completely accurate to a full-scale Coke machine, which honestly didn’t bother me but I know will affect purists. And it would have been nice if they’d had different soft drinks available to choose on the machine than just Coca-Cola. Again, it would have been impractical and raised the cost of the machine to have engineered it so that it dispensed different sodas, but New Wave could have still gone with some different labels for the door of the machine, even if ultimately it just dispensed Coca-Cola. Still, in the latter case it may have been a licensing agreement with Coca-Cola that I was not privy too. And there are already third-party suppliers of sixth-scale soft drink brand stickers, should you want to customize your vending machine.

Nitpicks aside, this is a fantastic and functional replica of a Coca-Cola vending machine, and it also functions as a mini fridge. If you’ve already been building a collection of other sixth-scale machines from New Wave Toys, then in my mind this is a no-brainer to pick up if you’re recreating an arcade in miniature in your home. It is priced in line with the rest of New Wave Toys’ arcade cabinets, and will look great alongside those other machines, as you can see above.

For more information or to make a purchase, head over to the New Wave Toys website.

New Wave Toys provided a unit for evaluation, but had no input into this review.

