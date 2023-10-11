Bring Halloween Horror Nights Home With Creepy Universal Merch

Running from early September through the end of October, Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights is an autumnal tradition for many fright fans. With a rotating selection of haunted houses based on new and classic Universal properties (as well as a number of unique selections outside of existing IP), specialty Scare Zones throughout the park, and even Halloween-themed shows and entertainment, it’s a fearful feast for the senses!

This year Universal Orlando hosts 10 terrifying haunted attractions. You can escape Vecna’s curse in the Stranger Things haunt, experience a terrifying tie-in with the recent release The Exorcist: Believer, flee from the Clickers from HBO’s The Last of Us, and check in with your favorite murderous doll in Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count. There’s also Universal Monster: Unmasked, featuring the iconic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame, and the Invisible Man.

If none of your favorite franchises are represented above, perhaps you’d be more inclined to explore the chaotic carnival of Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins or the dark magic of Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate. You can even take a portal into the past to follow Delta Blues man Pinestraw Spruce as he barters his soul for fame and glory (The Darkest Deal), investigate a Colonial-era village of moon-worshipers (Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings), or creep through a 1950s campground overrun by maniacal yetis (YETI: Campground Kills). Any (and all) would be an excellent choice for the true horror aficionado.

Sadly, the older I get, the longer that 8-hour drive to central Florida seems to stretch, meaning I won’t be able to make it down to Universal Orlando to revel with my fellow fiends. The good news, at least, is that I can still purchase much of the exclusive merchandise released for Halloween Horror Nights 2023.

Ranging from $3.99 tote bags to $90 specialty apparel, this year’s haul has something for everyone—especially that spooky friend on your holiday gift list or your resident monster movie maven in need of a Halloween pick-me-up.

Stranger Things fans will find treasures from the perfectly collectible Hellfire Club shot glass ($6.99) to the totally retro Surfer Boy Pizza visor ($17.99) to cosplay-worthy denim jackets ($80 for the Hellfire Club jacket and $90 for its hooded counterpart). And followers of the evergreen Child’s Play series can deck themselves out with Chucky-themed hand fans ($18), crop sweaters ($37), and a newly added button-down camp shirt ($70).

For me, though, it’s always the haunt-specific merch that becomes the most sought-after. There’s the requisite collection of t-shirts (all around the $30 price point), of course, and the pricier but more functional hoodie collection ($60 for your basic models, but the mineral-washed 2023 Scare Zone hooded sweatshirt is a bit more at $65).

Then there’s this year’s clear winner, the Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Creepy Curiosities long-sleeve flannel. This uniquely weathered design boasts the Halloween Horror Nights spirit board logo on the back complete with a terrifying skull that warns “Never Go Alone.” This bad boy will set you back $75, but it represents exactly the kind of specialty merch I always salivate over when I find myself crawling the parks. I have to brag that Universal sent me one of these flannels, and it’s become a staple of my Halloween wardrobe—which, for the record, lasts all year and not just through the month of October.

With buttons and stickers and glassware and apparel—and also wooden wick candles, a fact that continues to delight and amuse me—the Halloween Horror Nights 2023 collection from Universal Studios Orlando is a veritable treasure trove for the supernaturally inclined. So check out the official online shop to stock up for all your spooky seasonal needs. You’ll be glad you did.

And while I won’t “see you in the fog” this Halloween season at HHN, know that I’m there with you in spirit. And isn’t the spirit what it’s all about?

A Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Creepy Curiosities long-sleeve flannel shirt and a Chucky-themed scented candle were provided for the purposes of this review, but Universal Studios had no control over its content or influence on my opinions. That Chucky candle smells like Fruity Pebbles… which somehow seems weirdly appropriate.

