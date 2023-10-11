Fun.com Halloween 2023 Review: Tale As Old As Time…Beauty And The Beast

Halloween is upon us again and this year I’m checking out not one, but two new costumes from Fun.com, Premium Belle Costume and Beast Costume, both from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and licensed by Disney.

Let’s start with Premium Belle

Belle Is The Beauty of The Ball

Premium Belle (retail $150) is the ballroom gown outfit from the animated Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. This costume comes in one piece for the dress and then matching gold gloves. The only accessory you will need to purchase is a wig if you so desire. I found a decent wig, sturdy enough for Halloween, on Amazon for about $23 with Prime shipping.

The dress is a great quality for the $150 price tag. It goes on easily either over your head or just by stepping in. I would never talk about anyone’s weight, but for this dress, it’s easy to say it’s in the lighter category of costumes I’ve worn. Honestly, it doesn’t feel any heavier than my pirate from last year or Dopey from the previous year.

The rings were a huge surprise for me because the dress really does fill out to my expectations. The fact that the rings can fold also surprised me. Thanks to the length of the dress, I was able to wear leggings and yellow sneakers under the costume for added comfort and no one was the wiser.

My only complaint is that the zipper sticks in the back when you go from the waist to the top. It feels like you might break the zipper when pulling it up, so I would find something to lubricate the zipper prior to suiting up.

What about all the shimmer? Well, when I tell you that I think half the weight of this costume is from the glitter alone, I’m not kidding. Before you take this one out of the bag, make sure you have something on the ground to protect your floor from sparkling for eternity. It’s a beautiful sight to me, but some might find that gold glitter getting on everything and everyone is not for them. My cosplay friends have told me that a quick spray of hairspray will hold it in place better when you are wearing it (and when you need to store it, put it in a dress bag).

If you are skilled enough, you can fold it up and put it back in the bag (rings and all) but for me, I ended up hanging it up in my closet with the rings pulled vertically.

The Beast – You Must Be Bold…Daring…

In the words of Lumiere, “you must be bold…daring…” and in this Beast costume, you are both. With this version, you get the costume and the full face mask, complete with mouth articulation. You can purchase the mask alone for $59.99.

The costume as a whole is beautiful and accurate to the animated film. On top of the accuracy, it gets points for the pieces being individual of each other and not just a one-piece suit with a zipper. The jacket, vest, and cravat are separate from each other. Because each piece is separate of the other, it does get pretty hot, so keep that in mind when picking out the even you wear this one too. The mask alone will have you sweating in minutes (but you will look damn good while doing it). If you don’t want to go with the mask, then grab a brown pony tail wig and go as Prince Adam since he wears this same outfit at the end of the movie as well.

We only had two issues with this one and that is the vision on the mask and the sizing of the pants (we will talk about that in a minute).

For the mask, we think it would be better if he had lenses and instructions on how to keep them from fogging up instead of the hole in his eyes. If you wear glasses, you won’t be able to wear them in the mask either. It’s safe to say that this is not a mask you want to wear in a low-light environment.

How Was Sizing?

For the sizing of both costumes this year, we went with the same as for our pirates from last year (they were a HUGE hit on The Disney Wish on Pirate Night). The only problem we had with sizing is that the pants on Beast were way too big while the upper body fit perfectly. My husband is 5ft 7in and the length was fine, it was the waist size that was way too big. He could easily have fit in a medium. We got around this with safety pins. It would be nice if this was adjusted to have an adjustable waistband (or strings to tighten it with).

Halloween Here We Come

We can’t wait to dress it up for Halloween this year and strut our stuff as one of Disney’s most iconic couples. The quality of both costumes will hold up for more than just this Halloween season but seasons to come.

