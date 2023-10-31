Celebrate the Digital Release of ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ With a Swag Pack Giveaway

Beginning today, October 31st, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie arrives on digital from Paramount! The film, which FOX-TV hailed as “heartwarming and fun,” includes the following bonus features on the digital release:

  • PAW-Somely Mighty Pups — Get ready to fly high with Skye (McKenna Grace) as she breaks down the amazing superpowers that the crystals bestow on the pups. Plus, see the team’s all-new super-suits and their mighty upgraded vehicles.
  • A Totally PAW-Some Cast — Meet the pup-tastic cast and see the incredible young talent behind the voices of Chase, Skye, Liberty, and the Jr. Patrol pups. Additionally, meet the actors who brought reporter Sam Stringer and the villainous Victoria Vance to life.

To celebrate the digital release, Paramount has provided GeekDad readers with the opportunity to win one of two pup-tacular swag packs, which also come with a digital code for the movie.

What you’ll get if you win! Image by Paramount.

To enter, just fill in the form below before the giveaway ends on 11/7. Paramount will be sending out the prizes. And, sorry International readers, but U.S.-only.  Good luck!

