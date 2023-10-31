Celebrate the Digital Release of ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ With a Swag Pack Giveaway

Beginning today, October 31st, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie arrives on digital from Paramount! The film, which FOX-TV hailed as “heartwarming and fun,” includes the following bonus features on the digital release:

PAW-Somely Mighty Pups — Get ready to fly high with Skye (McKenna Grace) as she breaks down the amazing superpowers that the crystals bestow on the pups. Plus, see the team’s all-new super-suits and their mighty upgraded vehicles.

To celebrate the digital release, Paramount has provided GeekDad readers with the opportunity to win one of two pup-tacular swag packs, which also come with a digital code for the movie.

To enter, just fill in the form below before the giveaway ends on 11/7. Paramount will be sending out the prizes. And, sorry International readers, but U.S.-only. Good luck!

Winners will be chosen at random. Only one entry person. Entrant must be 18 years of age or older. Contest available only in the United States.

