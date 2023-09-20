‘Night and Dana’ -A Young Adult Graphic Novel

Night and Dana by Anya Davidson (Author)

Meet Dana Drucker, a dreamy and responsible girl who loves filming and special effects. She lives in a Florida beach town called Boca Bella, and Anya Davidson portrays her in a Robert Crumb style, a very weird and entertaining mix. Lily is her best friend and both love to play pranks on their schoolmates by filming gore situations on the school grounds.

When their gruesome special-effects makeup lands them in the principal’s office, they think they are going to be expelled, but, on the contrary, she requires them to put their creativity to good use and attend a community college film class.

Soon, their circle of friends will expand, and friendship and love will find themselves at a crossroads when Lily finds a romantic interest whilst filming a horror movie about local ocean warming (mermaids and the red tide, but like zombies).

Dana will then have to find her own path into the world. Se will ask permission from the owner of a haunted house to film, and thus she will encounter Daphne Ocean, an Eco activist and self-proclaimed water witch.

I particularly enjoyed how Dana first reacts wildly to whatever discourages her: shouting matches with her mother, and shouting matches with her friends, but then she is able to own up and come to terms with change (even apologizing in the process). As she says, life is not a three-act piece, it has its ups and downs, and this Spring Break will be the one that will allow her to find her true voice and path.

Sometimes our childhood dreams must remain dreams, and, perhaps, things can change for the better as we grow up.

A creative coming-of-age story, I enjoyed the way in which she gets involved with the protest about climate change. This is, indeed, a graphic novel about making art and growing up when it feels like the world is on fire.

‘Night and Dana’ is on sale since September 12, 2023.

Genre: Dark Humor, Performing Arts

Publisher: Graphic Universe (Tm)

Pages: 240

Type: Library Binding

EAN/UPC: 9781728430355

Featured image by Anya Davidson, all images belong Graphic Universe

