GeekDad’s Guide to Halloween Horror Streaming

I didn’t set out to write a 1600-ish word streaming guide for Halloween season 2023. Like many things in life, this post grew out of simple self-interest. I watch a lot of horror movies—like, a lot a lot—and not just in October.

But I’ve also come to realize that, while most folks don’t generally subsist on a diet of Korean high school zombie invasions and poignant Swedish vampire romances, October is the one month a year when the general public dips a tentative toe into the ice-cold waters of horror cinema.

I know it, you know, and the streaming services certainly know it.

As such, October has quickly become a month-long celebration of new creepy releases, returning frightful series, and chilling exclusive premieres. And I wouldn’t have it any other way!

So join me as we explore the best (and the rest) of Halloween horror content from a variety of streaming providers—complete with my own goofy but nonetheless informed insights.

In the words of Disney’s indubitable Ghost Host:

“Kindly step all the way in, please, and make room for everyone. There’s no turning back now.”

Note: Obviously, not all the content discussed below will be appropriate for all families and age groups. As always, we at GeekDad encourage responsible viewing; only you know what language, subjects, and level of suspense are right for you and your children.

Halloween Content on Services You (Probably) Already Pay For

Often, one doesn’t need to actively seek out specialty spooky content from their favorite streaming services, as they are all but bombarded with trailers and banner ads for it from late September to November 1st.

Still, making your way through multiple portals can prove daunting, so here’s a breakdown of some of the notable Halloween programming coming to a screen near you.

Netflix

The ubiquitous Netflix always leverages its sizable market share to bring in great new (and new-to-you) content for October, the tentpole of which is the equally ubiquitous Mike Flanagan-helmed miniseries.

For 2023, this takes the form of The Fall of the House of Usher (coming October 12th), based on the Poe tale of the same name. Look for returning stars from previous Flanagan series like Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, and Rahul Kohli; Kohli’s fellow iZombie castmate Malcolm Goodwin; and the one and only Mark Hamill.

Another highly anticipated new series is Castlevania: Nocturne. This follow-up to the wildly popular Castlevania features Belmont heir Richter battling monsters during the French Revolution and is inspired by the events of Konami’s Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night video games. (Okay, technically this one is coming on September 28th, but that’s practically the Halloween season!)

If you’re in the market for additional animated spooks, definitely check out the serialized anime Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (as well as its live-action iteration) already streaming on Netflix, but if feature films are more your thing, Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking Get Out and Us are both landing on the service on October 1st.

My most anticipated Netflix release, though, is easily Sister Death. Directed by Paco Plaza—whose [REC] series mashed up demonic possession and zombie communicability in what’s easily the most satisfying way since Bava’s Demoni—this prequel to 2017’s Verónica provides the backstory for the film’s blind, supernaturally-attuned nun.

Hulu

Hulu‘s annual Huluween content dump is always a mixed bag for me, but it also tends to produce some of my most pleasant seasonal surprises.

Arriving on October 1st is enough legacy content to keep you occupied all on its own, including 1990’s original It miniseries, the entirety of Ash vs. Evil Dead, a triple helping of late ’90s/early aughts kaiju horror (Godzilla, Godzilla 2000, and Godzilla: Final Wars), standout horror-comedy Shaun of the Dead, and what appears to be the whole damn Leprechaun franchise. (Are the Leprechaun movies good? Not particularly, but they are endlessly entertaining.)

As for Hulu’s fresher content, look for Eli Roth’s animated kinder-horror series Fright Krewe on October 2nd, the premiere of extreme haunt doc Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House on October 12th, and the new live-action Goosebumps series kicks off the following day, perfectly placed on October 13th.

And in case you missed their recent theatrical runs, The Boogeyman, Slotherhouse, and Cobweb will hit Hulu on the 5th, 15th, and 20th respectively.

For my money, though, it’s October 18th’s premiere of Living for the Dead that’s really captured my attention. From the creators of Queer Eye and executive producer Kristin Stewart, this series promises to be part road trip and part paranormal investigation with tons of LGBTQ+ representation.

Disney+

With most of its more grown-up horror relegated to Hulu (at least here in the States) Disney+’s Halloween slate looks a bit anemic by comparison. This is especially true when you consider that a number of Disney’s previous (Werewolf by Night) and new family-friendly Halloween content (the aforementioned Goosebumps) is also being shared with the sister service.

However, we do get Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats—the spiritual successor to Gen X spooky staple Disney’s Halloween Treat—on October 2, not to mention Disney’s latest ride-turned-feature-film, Haunted Mansion (starring LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, and literally everyone else!) on October 4th.

My Disney+ Halloween pick? Honestly, it’s season 2 of Loki. It’s arriving on October 6th and promises… well, surely some form of thrills and/or chills.

Paramount+

Paramount+‘s gimmick this year is Peak Screaming, but the selection seems a little less than peak.

October 5th sees the arrival of Monster High 2 and the grisly South Korean mini-series Bargain. Then, on Friday the 6th, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which tells the story of a young Jud Crandall, is set to premiere.

Aside from that, most of the Peak Screaming stuff is previously released content—recent hits like Scream VI and Smile, classic Nickelodeon Halloween episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants and Hey Arnold!, and golden oldies like 1991’s The Addams Family (and the inferior 2019 animated edition as well).

Sadly, most of its best stuff (Midsommar, Men, Bodies Bodies Bodies) is only available at the premium Showtime tier.

Not to phone in my answer with another comic book adaptation, but my top pick is indeed another comic adaptation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. It’s (relatively) new, it’s an incredibly fun watch, and it boasts mutant monsters of all descriptions.

Peacock

Ah, Peacock! Come for the professional wrestling PPVs (er, I mean premium live events), and stay for the extensive collection of piss-poor Amityville sequels.

I kid Peacock only because I love Peacock. But does Peacock love me? That’s… debatable.

On the one hand, it’s got your various Halloweens, Saws, Child’s Plays, and oodles of classic Universal Studios monster fare already on deck. On the other, its exclusive Halloween 2023 content is a bit lacking.

On October 5th we’ll get to experience the third season of Child’s Play spinoff Chucky, a series as twisted and gross as it is enjoyable, and coming October 13th is the six-episode unscripted anthology John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, which promises to provide us with real-life tales of suburban terror.

The big one, though, and my most anticipated Peacock release, is easily Five Nights at Freddy’s. Often duplicated (Willy’s Wonderland, The Banana Splits Movie, et al.) but rarely matched, this seminal piece of mascot horror finds its home on the streamer on October 27th.

Choosing a Dedicated Horror Streaming Service

If the selection highlighted above simply isn’t enough for your cold, black heart, have I got news for you, friend?! As it turns out, we are living in a veritable golden age of specialty streaming services, and horror is no exception.

A number of individual horror content producers have their own dedicated platforms, like Troma Entertainment’s Troma NOW ($50 annually) and Full Moon Features… Full Moon Features ($59.99 annually). However, I’m assuming anyone who’s a Toxic Avenger or Puppet Master diehard has already checked those out.

Instead, let’s take a look at a trio of providers that always put horror first.

The Crème de la Crème – Shudder

At $71.88, Shudder is the most expensive streaming service I subscribe to, but that’s because it consistently knows what I want and never hesitates to provide it. From old-school Italian giallo to ’80s slashers to Joe Bob Briggs, Shudder brings the proverbial heat!

This October, Shudder is bringing back two of my favorite series—Creepshow season 4 (based on the 1982 horror-comedy of the same name) and the fifth season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (an unholy mix of drag performance and practical horror makeup/effects that my family can’t get enough of).

On top of that, we get new entries in the V/H/S (V/H/S/85, premiering October 6th) and Hell House (Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor, coming October 30th) franchises. Not familiar with those properties? Well, the other three Hell House LLC films will be available on Shudder starting October 2nd, and you can watch the two best V/H/S installments (V/H/S/99 and V/H/S/94) right the hell now!

A Close Second – Screambox

By contrast, Screambox is my least expensive subscription—a paltry $26.99 a year. Still, somehow this little streamer punches far above its weight class.

Thanks to some inspired acquisitions by its parent company, Cinedigm (including American horror culture blog turned entertainment company Bloody Disgusting), and landing a number of solid exclusive premieres (Screambox was the first to stream both 2022’s found-footage festival darling The Outwaters and limited-theatrical-release-turned-wide-release-turned-commerical-and-cultural-darling Terrifier 2 here in the US), Screambox is clearly making the most of my 27 bucks.

Lately, though, it’s also become my go-to service for niche documentaries. Death by Metal, Hollywood Dream & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, and the multi-part docu-series RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop are just a few of my recent watches.

The Best Horror Movies No Money Can Buy – Tubi

Okay, you got me; admittedly, Tubi is not a dedicated horror platform. I mean, it’s where I go to watch The Smurfs!

Of course, it’s also where I go to watch Hell of the Living Dead (Bruno Mattei, 1980), Cronenberg’s Rabid (1977), Argento’s Mother of Tears: The Third Mother (2007), and The Night Eats the World (Dominique Rocher, 2018). In short, Tubi’s horror library is outstanding, and, best of all, all its content is completely free to watch.

Whether you’re a cash-strapped student or just a bored parent looking for something spooky to watch while folding laundry, Tubi does the job at a price you can’t beat. From big-name scares like The Taking of Deborah Logan, The Babadook, and Lovecraft Country to the lowliest of low-budget b-movies, you’ll find it on Tubi.

