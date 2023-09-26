Beam Up a ‘Star Trek Prodigy’ Season 1 Blu-ray and ‘Star Trek’ Foam Finger Hand in This Giveaway

With all of the excitement around series such as Strange New Worlds and Picard, sometimes people forget that there’s an excellent all-ages animated Star Trek series on Nickelodeon: Star Trek: Prodigy. Premiering in October 2021, Star Trek: Prodigy is the first to be rendered entirely with computer-generated imaging and 3D modeling. The series is about a motley group of young aliens who discover a derelict Starfleet starship and use it to escape the mining colony where they are forced to work. They are aided by a ship’s AI assistant: a holographic version of Star Trek: Voyager‘s Captain Janeway.
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20 is now out on Digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD. Here’s the synopsis:
In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy Season One episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance. This 2-disc set includes three new in-depth featurettes with more than 45 minutes of content revealing how Star Trek heritage shapes Prodigy’s characters, story, and settings.
