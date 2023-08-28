Stack Overflow: Light, Dark, Mysteries and Magic

There are several titles dropping in August. They make an interesting mix, from scientific, to fully illustrated and funny, to downright heartwarming. Let’s see what we got, shall we?

The Invisible Elephant by Anna Anisimova (Author) Yulia Sidneva (Illustrator) Ruth Ahmedzai Kemp (Translator)

The young girl from this book is many things: she is a beloved daughter, a fantastic drawer, a keen smeller of different scents, an avid listener, and a great and powerful imaginer. She is also blind. Anna Anisimova has come up with a heartwarming, completely illustrated chapter book story written entirely from the point of view and experiences of her blind protagonist. And it is indeed a point of view: so craftily shown that I had difficulty at times accepting the fact that she was indeed, blind, as her other senses help her to vividly explore her surroundings, complementing them with the most fantastic imagination.

It is an invitation to understand, to see a disability as, in some form, a new ability that can heighten the living experience, one that is joyful and happy and that could help you connect with your surroundings in an entirely new way.

Sounds, smells, sensations, and love are all an important part of the mix. And, when the time comes for her to learn braille, her family and friends will show all her support, helping her learn to navigate this new thing with all the force and abilities she already has at hand.

The illustrations by Yulia Sidneva are lovely, and I am so glad to be able to cheer for Ruth Ahmedzai Kemp as a translator, you must follow her on social media, she is a great advocate for books in translation.

The Invisible Elephant is on sale since August 1, 2023

Publisher: Yonder

Pages: 112

EAN/UPC: 9781632063243

Now, a fully illustrated (and funny) detective story:

The Case of the Missing Tarts: Volume 1 by Christee Curran-Bauer (Author)

This was such a fun read. The Pigeon Detectives work at the office and enjoy a snack as much as anyone else, especially if they are the perfect jam tarts baked by the award-winning chef and TV hostess: Mama Pigeon herself.

When the tasty treats disappear, the hunt is on! The detectives are so fun when doing routine detective procedures, and the suspects are so uncannily shifty and well-drawn, that it makes for a fast read that feels almost like a graphic novel.

Will the thief be caught jam-handed? Will they be able to restore their faith in crumbs? It is a wonderful book for early and middle-grade readers alike.

The Case of the Missing Tarts: Volume 1 is on sale since August 29, 2023

Published by Union Square Kids

Hardcover | Pages: 80

ISBN: 9781454943617

Let’s continue with some more great illustrations:

Who’s Afraid of the Light? Anna McGregor (Author)

Another great picture book by Anna McGregor, (we reviewed her last one, here). In the deep there must be creatures who are afraid of the light, right? It stands to reason.

Meet Fergus, he lives deep down, in the darkest place imaginable. A real deep sea creature, he might look scary to you, but, do you know what he is scared off?

You guessed right! This non-fiction book takes a funny and personal look at these creatures, from angler fish to spookfish, to other hunting creatures… to Fergus. Who is actually hiding from the rest of them, right there, in the ocean’s ‘midnight zone’, where no sunlight at all is able to penetrate, or is he?

Fun, light-hearted, humorous, and based on true facts about the deep sea, this is a great addition to any library. Count me in!

Who’s Afraid of the Light? is on sale since August 01, 2023.

Publisher: Scribble Us

Publish Date: August 01, 2023

Pages: 32

EAN/UPC: 9781223186436

Now, let’s mix up Spanish and English:

How to Speak in Spanglish by Mónica Mancillas (Author) Olivia de Castro (Illustrator)

This is a nice book about the joy of blending words in two languages, it focuses on something that is increasingly common in America: Spanglish.

Sami loves to speak both: English and Spanish, and he loves to mix them up, as kids often do. Some of the words he says are already so common: qué pasa! (what’s up!) Pari, a mix between party and fiesta. Like Elizabeth Acevedo and Junto Díaz, his love for both languages is fierce, and the love of playing with them is almost like a temptation. Sami often makes brand-new words–like “lonche”.

Abuela thinks that Spanish should be spoken at home and English at school, and, in school, there are discussions about Sami’s homework and what proper English is supposed to sound like.

Sami is confused at first, but then he starts to embrace his ability and teaches some of these brand new shiny Spanglish words to friends and family, celebrating who he is, and what he can male for the better: a whole lot of sweet sabor.

I particularly enjoyed the glossary at the back!

How to Speak in Spanglish is on sale since August 22 2023.

Publisher: Penguin Workshop

Hardcover Pages: 48 pages

EAN/UPC: 9780593521809

The fantastic Adam Rex has dropped a fully illustrated middle-grade novel, about a boy wizard and a lady raven:

The Story of Gumluck the Wizard: Book One by Adam Rex (Author)

But look. This is a story about helping and haunting. A story of good lies and bad truths. Ghosts and gold. The story of a dance, a disaster, and the day I fell in love. So you might as well stay—because most of all I want to tell you that last part, and it doesn’t happen until the end (The Raven).

Gumluck is a small boy wizard who uses a lot of magic to get out of all kinds of trouble, even when in doing so, he constantly creates new troubles for himself and the creatures around him. It is a very funny story, with some colorful characters: a ghost with amnesia, an unpopular fairy, an ungrateful little town, and, since the story is told from the raven’s point of view: an extremely wise and helpful raven.

Gumluck, above all, wants to be a hero, but it is a dangerous combination, of heroics and magic, you will see for yourself.

The Story of Gumluck the Wizard: Book One is on sale since August 15, 2023.

Publisher: Chronicle Books

Hardcover Pages: 140 pages

EAN/UPC: 9781797213231

Finally, here is another book about darkness:

In the Dark by Kate Hoefler (Author) & Corinna Luyken (Illustrator)

This is a convoluted look at first impressions and assumptions, one that I found a bit difficult to follow. I don’t know if the message comes across right, perhaps a second read would do the trick.

Told from two perspectives, a girl who observes from outside and one who dares to visit the newcomers, the kites that are flown from within a dark forest talk about misunderstanding and fear between people. If you are open-minded, you might be surprised.

In the Dark is on sale since August 29, 2023.

Publisher: Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers

Hardcover Pages: 40 pages

EAN/UPC: 9780593372838

