Flame On! The TerraFlame Table Top Fire Bowl by Solo Stove

Last month, I reviewed the Pi Pizza Oven from Solo Stove. Baking wood-fired pizzas outdoors turned out to be a great activity for friends and family. But sometimes, you’re looking for something a little more relaxing, to help wind down the day. Enter the TerraFlame Table Top Fire Bowl.

What Is the TerraFlame Table Top Fire Bowl?

TerraFlame is one of the Solo Stove brands, and one of the more popular items in the line is the Table Top Fire Bowl. These bowls, made of concrete, can be used indoors or outdoors, and have gel fuel for their flame. The bowls come in several shapes and colors. Solo Stove sent me the Wave Bowl in graphite, which retails for $99.99 and is available on Amazon or directly from Solo Stove.

Setting Up and Using the TerraFlame Table Top Fire Bowl

Getting going with the TerraFlame Table Top Fire Bowl is simplicity itself. When you open the box, you’ll find the bowl, a canister of gel fuel already placed in the center of the bowl, and a bag of decorative stones that you’ll place around the interior of the bowl.

After adding the stones, you use a flat-headed screwdriver to pop open the fuel gel can, and then you’re all ready to light it up.

As I mentioned before, the TerraFlame Table Top Fire Bowl can be used safely indoors or out. There is a protective cork pad attached to the base of the bowl, to protect your table from scratches. We chose to place it on our coffee table, and enjoy some flame around the couch.

One of the selling points of the TerraFlame Table Top Fire Bowl is that you can use the flame to make S’mores. So of course, we had to put it to the test, especially as neither my girlfriend nor her daughter had ever actually made or eaten S’Mores!

I’m happy to report that marshmallows toasted up perfectly, with no mess (except on everyone’s sticky fingers when they assembled their S’mores). We even made seconds. Well, at least for my girlfriend’s daughter…I had forgotten just how sweet S’mores were!

Once we had decided we were done with the Fire Bowl for the night, I used some tongs to put the lid back on the gel fuel can, killing the flame.

The TerraFlame Table Top Fire Bowl – The Verdict

The TerraFlame Table Top Fire Bowl creates a great ambience either indoors or out. The flame is lovely, but also doesn’t heat up a room overly much, which is a definite plus on these hot summer nights. It can be fun for the family to make S’Mores, or set a romantic mood for just the parents.

Best of all, the Fire Bowl is very easy to use. Just set it up on a flat surface, light it up, and you’re good to go. And while you do have to take the usual precautions when dealing with a live flame, the size of the bowl and the quantity of flame you get from the gel fuel makes the Fire Bowl reasonably safe to be around.

If you’re looking to add a little flame to your nights, definitely take a look at the TerraFlame Table Top Fire Bowl.

For more information about the TerraFlame Table Top Fire Bowl, visit the Solo Stove website.

Solo Stove sent a unit for evaluation but had no input into this review. As an Amazon affiliate, I may earn a small commission on qualified purchases.

