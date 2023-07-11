‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Exclusive Clip and Giveaway

Today marks the Digital release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from Paramount Pictures. The 7th installment in the Transformers film series, as of this writing the movie is the tenth highest-grossing film in 2023. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a standalone sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee.
To herald the Digital release of the film, Paramount Home Entertainment has generously provided a prize pack to give away to one of our readers, as well as an exclusive clip from one of the special features of the Digital release. First, here’s the clip, from a featurette about Optimus Prime:
And here’s the giveaway info! Paramount Home Entertainment is giving away a prize pack that contains the following:
- (2) Stickers
- (1) Wireless Speaker
- (2) Cups
- (1) Bucket Hat
- (2) Air Fresheners
- (1) Reversible Jersey (Size M or XL)
- (1) Tank (Size L or XL)
- (2) Smash Changer Optimus Prime Converting Action Figures
To enter, simply fill out the form below. The giveaway will run until Thursday, July 13th at 11:59 pm PDT. Sorry international readers, but U.S. entries only.
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS will arrive on Digital July 11 and 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on October 10th.