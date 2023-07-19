Connect and Charge Your Devices with UGREEN Products

As people move away from the office to work or work from remote locations, there is a greater need for being able to recharge and connect a variety of devices. I personally rely more and more on a laptop rather than a desktop computer for those reasons. I use it at work, at home, and while travelling or working off site. I can’t always find an outlet for charging my devices, so it is nice to bring along something that can keep me working no matter where I am. UGREEN has a couple new products that make my life much easier: the 145W 25,000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank and the 7-in-1 USB-C Multifunction Adapter. let’s take a look at each of these products.

What is the Fast Charging Power Bank?

UGREEN’s power bank is larger than the traditional power bank you might use for charging your smart phone or other devices. it weighs 1.1 pounds and its dimensions are 6.3 x 3.18 x 1.05 inches. It features two USB-C and one USB-A ports. The USB-A port can provide up to 18W of power while one of the USB-C ports can provide 100W of power while the other has 45W. If using both USB-C ports, it can put out 145W of power. All three ports can be used for a total 115W of power. It includes a 100W USB-C cable. With 25,000 mAh of power, it can recharge a laptop 1.3 times or mobile devices up to 5.6 times. It only takes about 90 minutes to complete charge a laptop. The power bank itself can be fully charged in only 2 hours with a 65W charger through either of its USB-C ports. Since they both are bi-directional, you can charge the power bank while it is charging other devices.

The power bank is easy to use. Just press the button along the side to turn it on. There is an LED digital display next to the power button which lets you know the percentage of power remaining in the power bank. For lower powered devices where fast charging is not recommended or to power a device while it is being used, the power bank also offers trickle charging. Just hold down the power button for 3.5 seconds to activate trickle charging. This is best for smartwatches or earbuds. Because the power bank has 90Wh of power, it meets the TSA guidelines for taking aboard airlines in a carry-on bag.

The UGREEN 25,000 mAh Fast Charing Power Bank is available from the UGREEN store on Amazon and sells for $149.99.

What is the 7-in-1 USB-C Multifunction Adapter?

The UGREEN 7-in-1 USB-C multifunction adapter is a great device for connecting your laptop to other devices. It is almost like a laptop docking station. It is small enough to fit in your pocket and easy to take with you. The device has a short USB-C cable for plugging into your laptop. It also has 7 ports which include the following:

USB-C port for power supply (not included)

2 USB-A 1.0 ports for keyboard, mouse, flash drive, etc.

1 ethernet port

TF card slot

SD card slot

HDMI port (up to 4k at 60 Hz)

The adapter can accept up to 100W power supply and it is very easy to use. Just plug in the connections and you are ready to go. The UGREEN 7-in-1 USB-C Multifunction Adapter is also available from the UGREEN store on Amazon and sells for $55.99. However, it is currently on sale for only $39.

Why You Should Get these UGREEN Products

Recently I had the opportunity to work as a principal for our school district’s summer school. As such, I was working from two different sites. Neither was in my regular work space where I have my docking station setup for my laptop. At the one site where I spent most of my time, I used the UGREEN multifunction adapter to create a work station for myself. I plugged it into a power supply, a monitor with HDMI, an ethernet cable, and a wired mouse and keyboard. No longer did I have to plug in each of these five connections separately to my laptop. Instead I just connected them to the adapter and then was able to connect the adapter to my laptop. This made it a lot easier. At the second site I moved around a lot and was not always near an outlet where I could plug in my laptop. Therefore, it was great to use the charging power bank to not only keep my laptop charged, but also my smart phone which I had to use as a hotspot. Now that summer school is over, I still use the adapter at home for my laptop and the power bank has been great for keeping my family’s devices charged while travelling.

This was my second experience with UGREEN products and I continue to be impressed with their simplicity and functionality. I previously reviewed their noise cancelling wireless earbuds which I used until one of my adult children borrowed them and continues to use them still. If you are in the marked for an adapter that acts as a docking station for your laptop and/or need a charging power bank that is powerful enough to charge your laptop as well as two other devices at the same time, then I recommend these two products by UGREEN.

Disclosure: GeekDad received samples of these items for review purposes.

