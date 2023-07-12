′The Art Playroom′- How to Successfully Make a Home Art Space for Kids

The Art Playroom-Make. A home art space for kids; Spark exploration, independence, and joyful learning with invitations to create by Megan Schiller (Author)

Megan Schiller is an art teacher, art studio owner, and former preschool teacher. She has been blogging about children′s art and creative spaces for a while, and her business The Art Pantry is a design studio intended on helping parents set up creative play spaces in their homes and providing ideas on how to engage children in the creative process.

Now her expertise is available in a book and there are a ton of ideas, simple hacks, and advice for both creating a creative nook in the house (one, she notes, that should be near the proximity of parents because kids enjoy playing nearby, so she has suggestions for the kitchen and common living areas) and for creative invitations.

Her idea is simple yet powerful: when kids can easily access tools and materials and are encouraged, they can work through ideas, tinker, discover, solve problems, learn techniques, and create anything they can imagine.

An art space can become a creative workshop that will allow children the opportunity to explore open-ended materials with a sense of independence, confidence, and responsibility. I especially appreciated the plus 8 years old ideas section because older kids are often neglected in this type of publication and they deserve their own space, too.

There are 55 amazing Invitations to Create art prompts that are categorized by skills and ages, I loved the simple materials and minimal setup. The combination of having an open art studio and setting up is a powerful one, and I ended up setting a small nook near my bedside table where I like to paint, so I was inspired!

′The Art Playroom′ is available since July 11, 2023

Publisher: Quarry Books

Publish Date: July 11, 2023

Pages:144 pages

EAN/UPC: 9780760381342

BISAC Categories: Crafts & Hobbies, Family Relationships, Home Improvement

.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

