Brush and Floss at the Same Time with the Soocas Neos 2-in-1 Electric Toothbrush

Last year I learned of a company that designs and produces some great oral care products. Soocas had released two new products: the X3U sonic electric toothbrush and the W1 water flosser. While I had used electric toothbrushes before, that was my first real experience with using a water flosser. I as very impressed with the results and how clean it made my mouth feel as well as its ability to clean my teeth and gums better than just a toothbrush alone. However, when travelling, taking a toothbrush and flosser with you can take up extra space. Plus using a water flosser takes more time than just brushing alone, so when in a hurry, users may forego the flossing. Soocas realizes both of these drawbacks to traditional portable water flossers and came up with an innovated solution: the Neos 2-in-1 electric toothbrush which combines an electric toothbrush with a water flosser all in one product.

What is the Neos 2-in-1 Electric Toothbrush?

The Neos 2-in-1 Electric Toothbrush is an electric toothbrush that vibrates at high frequency. A water tank is built into the handle of the toothbrush and jets of water shoot through a hole in the brush head to help clean in-between teeth and along the gum line. The Neos is designed and produced by Soocas, a company founded in 2015 by Even Meng and Fan Di Meng, that focuses on research and development of personal care products. They focus on innovative technologies the help improve the standard of living of their customers. Soocas has been granted over 320 technology patents.

The Neos 2-in-1 electric toothbrush is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter. It comes in white and has a suggested retail price of $230. However, Soocas is using Kickstarter as a way for customers to pre-order the product and is offering it for only $134 which is more than a 40% discount. You can also purchase 2 Neos for $258 or 3 for $387 for additional savings. The products are scheduled to deliver in July 2023, so this campaign has a very quick turnaround. The campaign has already met its goal.

Product Components and Specs

The Neos electric toothbrush comes with the following:

Neos 2-in-1 Electric Toothbrush

4 Brush Heads

Cleaning Brush

Waterproof Bag

Wireless Charger

The Neos features two power buttons that start the toothbrush in one of the two cleaning modes as well as a button to select the intensity of cleaning. The specially designed removable brush heads have DuPont soft bristles with rounded tips that help protect your gums. The bristle layout of the brush is contoured with clusters of bristles designed for different purposed including cleaning the gum line, tooth gap cleaning, and tooth surface whitening. The included wireless charger plugs into a regular USB socket. Just placed the toothbrush in the charger when the red charge indicator lights and the toothbrush will charge with enough power to last 30 days under normal usage. The Neos is IPX8 waterproof rated, so you can use it in the shower or complete rinse off the device in the sink. Since it uses wireless charging, there are no charging ports to cover up while in use.

How to Use the Neos 2-in-1 Electric Toothbrush

The Neos is very easy to use. There is a water tank cover on the back of the handle. Open it up and fill up the water tank before closing the cover. Install a brush head by pressing it downward onto the motor shaft. After wetting the bristles and applying a regular amount of toothpaste, press the intensity button to cycle through three levels. Gentle is best for those with sensitive teeth. Standard is appropriate for every day cleaning while Strong is designed for getting a deep clean. Once the intensity has been selected, then press either the top power button for deep clean mode or the lower button for quick clean mode. After brushing, you can open the water tank cover at the bottom of the handle to drain any remaining water.

The deep clean mode is designed for regular cleaning usually done in the morning and evening. It features a brush then floss program that starts off with vibrating bristles to remove all of the surface dental plaque. There is a short pause after 30 seconds to let the user know to move to the next section of the mouth, and then another short pause at 60 seconds. The program provides another 10 seconds to finish up this step. Then after a 3-second pause, the flossing portion of the program begins. As the bristles vibrate, a jet of water come out of the brush head and help push the toothpaste in-between teeth and along the gum line while also removing food particles in those areas. the pulse pattern depends on the intensity setting. At gentle, there is one pulse of water, and then a brief pause before the next pulse. Standard uses two quick pulses of water between each pause and Strong has 3 pulses of water for each cycle. The flossing portion of the program runs about 50 seconds making the entire program about 2 minutes.

The quick clean mode is for when you just need to get a clean mouth in a short time, such as after lunch or a snack. It lasts 30-50 seconds depending on the intensity setting. During the time, the water flossing begins right away with the brushing so you can do both at the same time.

Why You Should Get the Neos 2-in-1 Electric Toothbrush

Even though I reviewed the Soocas X3U sonic electric toothbrush nearly a year ago, it is still the one I use on a daily basis. I like that it is simple and effective. That is also why I like using the W1 water flosser. When I learned that Soocas had a new product, I was eager to try it. Though I was also a bit skeptical of one device that both brushes and flosses. Could one product do the same job as two? Once I received the Neos, I started off with the deep clean mode at the standard intensity. I was not really sure how the program ran at first. I like that it gave me the 30 and 60 second pauses to help me know when to move from bottom teeth to top and then an extra 10 seconds to finish up. I also liked the 3 second pause before the water pulses began so I could lean over the sink. Since the brushing action continues during the flossing, I was able to continue cleaning the surfaces of the teeth while flossing in-between the teeth.

Since the water tank is built into the handle of the Neos, the toothbrush is larger and heavier (with the tank full) than a regular electric toothbrush. However, it did not take long for me to get used to it. I like the wireless charger so I don’t have to worry about closing charging ports to keep water out while using it. I am impressed how the water from the tank is pulled into the pump no matter how I hold the brush. Most portable water flossers have to be held vertical to the water flows. The Neos lets you keep brushing while holding it horizontally with no change in water pulses.

As with the other Soocas products I have used, I am impressed by the quality of their products as well as the simplicity of their operations. There is no need to download an app nor are there lots of different programs and settings. I just decide on the intensity and then whether I want a deep clean or a quick clean. I also like how the Neos comes with a waterproof travel bag to keep everything clean and together while travelling. While the price may seem high for an electric toothbrush, the fact that you get a toothbrush and water flosser together helps justify the price. Plus the ability to brush and floss at the same time, thus saving you time, is also a benefit of this product. Since I usually only water floss in the evenings, I am now doing it in the morning as well with the Neos. If you are looking for a quality product that combines brushing teeth and flossing, then I recommend the Neos 2-in-1 electric toothbrush by Soocas. Check out their Kickstarter campaign page for more information.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of these items for review purposes.

