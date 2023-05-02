Satisfying Stitches and the Joy of Making Tiny Stuff

When the blasted pandemic hit, I was already going through bereavement. My four-year-old had passed away a year prior, and I could not face being stuck at home for another minute, so I ran all the way to my mum′s country house, 500 miles away from everything.

Being stuck in the countryside for months on end, I discovered embroidery online lessons. I was looking forward to doing some stitching and Fiber Arts with my students once I came back home, and was hesitant as to what to do or where to start, but, slowly, progressively, I fell in love with both embroidery and felt creatures.

Now, three years on, I am a confident embroiderer who has acquired lots of practice. I can name more than 40 different types of embroidery stitches and can do the basic 20 without any prior reference, and can proudly sew a felt toy in one 40-minute Netflix episode.

Satisfying Stitches: Learn Simple Embroidery Techniques and Embrace the Joys of Stitching by Hand by Hope Brasfield (Author)

As I was reviewing the book by Hope Brasfield, I came to realize that embroidery CAN help lots of different people.

Forget about mindfulness: sometimes you need to let go of expectations and fool around a bit, seeing what you can accomplish. In that sense, this book provides the clearest instructions for basic stitches I′ve seen in a while (engaging, clear photos for simple instructions) and Brasfield′s proposal is to guide you through different levels of embroidery, varying them on length and skill more than in complexity.

There are beginner′s projects in a variety of easy subjects, intermediate projects, and advanced ones. House plants, mushrooms, animals, landscapes, and butterflies are some of the proposed themes, and there is a progression on how to use cool stitches such as fern stitch, wheatear stitch, thistle flowers, and woven wheel roses, for example, that are indeed very satisfying.

Sew Cute! Tiny Felt Cuties & Creatures: A step-by-step guide to handcrafting more than 12 felt miniatures–no machine required by Delilah Iris (Author)

As someone who does felt with almost 70 students, I have tons of leftover scraps.

When I first saw Iris′s ideas, I could not believe them: they really are meant for those tiny bits of felt! By far this would be the cheapest way to start sewing felt plushies (if you are in for some tiny stitching). You would only need a needle, thread, and leftover scraps, amazing!

The idea of just taping a photocopy of the pattern on the felt and cutting from there with miniature scissors was one that appealed to me. And since you get to learn how to sew tiny animals, dolls, and dollhouses—plus accessories for all of them—means that you can create entire miniature play sets.

The projects can complement each other and they are a joy to sew. I don′t think I′ve ever gushed over my own creations so much, but, having said that, I found that my skills were tested when stitching this tiny world. Despite that (or perhaps because of that), when I finished the tiny cat—complete with whiskers—I knew I was hooked.

I am definitely looking forward to sewing each and every one of the proposed projects.

