Review: ′Swimmers,’ A Picture Book for All Ages

Swimmers – María José Ferrada (Author) Mariana Alcántara (Ilustrator) Kit Maude (Translator)

Tapioca Stories is a New York-based publishing house with a Latin American soul, and its aim is to introduce young English readers to the finest Latin American children’s books, originally written in Spanish and Portuguese. By finest, they mean awarded, and they encompass a pretty good catalog even though they are just starting.

In this wonderful and surrealist piece, Maria José tells us about a dream that all Fish have, all over the ocean. They dream of becoming Olympic swimmers… It’s a very unlikely dream.

The blurred line between this absurd dream and what Olympic swimmers do every time is both dream-like and funny, and the book plays accurately with humor, imagination, and wonder.

What if it were really true? We know that Olympic swimmers dream that they’re fish, but, what if it would be the other way around?

The illustrations are magnificent, filled with detail, and deceptively simple, playing with few colors and a lot of white that allows for the page to breathe. It invites both giggles and contemplation, an accomplishment unto itself.

I recently reviewed another of Maria José Ferrada’s books here.

Swimmers has been available since July 5, 2022

Publisher: Tapioca Stories

Publish Date July 05, 2022

Pages 32

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781734783933

BISAC Categories: Humorous Stories

