Playmobil Playland: Brings ‘Naruto’ Out to Play

Welcome to the Playmobil Playland, where we take a peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.

Playmobil has been enjoying great success with a wide-range of licensed partnerships (from Star Trek to Scooby-Doo), and their latest is sure to be a huge hit with anime fans. Playmobil has introduced a huge set of figures from the immensely beloved Naruto Shippuden to coincide with the series 20th Anniversary!

Specs

Naruto

Product Number: 71096

Number of pieces: 7

Number of figures: 1 – Naruto

Extras required: n/a

Sasuke

Product Number: 71097

Number of pieces: 8

Number of figures: 1 – Sasuke

Extras required: n/a

Sakura

Product Number: 71098

Number of pieces: 7

Number of figures: 1 – Sakura

Extras required: n/a

Kakashi

Product Number: 71099

Number of pieces: 11

Number of figures: 1 – Kakashi

Extras required: n/a

Tobi

Product Number: 71101

Number of pieces: 9

Number of figures: 1 – Tobi

Extras required: n/a

Kakuzu

Product Number: 71102

Number of pieces: 5

Number of figures: 1 – Kakuzu

Extras required: n/a

Yamato

Product Number: 71105

Number of pieces: 9

Number of figures: 1 – Yamato

Extras required: n/a

Hidan

Product Number: 71106

Number of pieces: 4

Number of figures: 1 – Hidan

Extras required: n/a

Iruka

Product Number: 71113

Number of pieces: 7

Number of figures: 1 – Iruka

Extras required: n/a

Tsunade

Product Number: 71114

Number of pieces: 6

Number of figures: 1 – Tsunade

Extras required: n/a

Shizune

Product Number: 71115

Number of pieces: 5

Number of figures: 1 – Shizune

Extras required: n/a

Kisame

Product Number: 71117

Number of pieces: 10

Number of figures: 1 – Kisame

Extras required: n/a

Ease of Build

On a scale of 1–5, these sets are all a 1. Because these are all just figure kits, there is not really any assembly – just put the accessories on the figures and have fun replaying old battles and creating new ones!

Coolest Features

While there aren’t a lot of features in figure-only sets to talk about, the commitment to detail is really where these licensed figures shine. The hair styles, clothing, and accessories are all very unique to the Naruto characters and that Playmobil made so many custom parts that serve only to heighten the accuracy of these figures versus using a bunch of generic painted pieces speaks volumes to their commitment to bringing fans what they want. If you are a Naruto and Playmobil fan, there is nothing that is disappointing in these figures.

One feature I would like to highlight is the signature character headbands which are all made out of a rubber type of material instead of a hard plastic. This allows for easier take on and off and specific placement of the headbands specific to the characters.

Every figure also comes with a collector’s sheet to track your collection and mini-poster. The only negative is that the characters don’t each have their own poster, but at this price point, I wouldn’t expect them to.

The Playmobil Naruto figures were so popular at launch, that five more figures have already been announced and can be pre-ordered now – Pain, Shikamaru, Hinata, Asuma, and Suigetsu.

Disclosure: These Playmobil sets were provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain our own.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

