Click That Brick! The LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade Set Is Coming Soon

Pac-Man originally hit arcades on May 22, 1980, and now Pac-Man fever is hitting again with the newest LEGO Icons set. Available to order starting June 4th on the LEGO website, this set is a collaboration between Bandai Namco and The Lego Group.

Did you know that PAC-MAN’s yellow color was inspired by the LEGO Group’s signature colour? Now you do!

LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade Set

The LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade Set recreates the top of a Pac-Man arcade machine, right down to the graphic design on the cabinet. Here are the specs:

• Age – 18+

• The model measures: 12.5 in. (32 cm) high, 10 in. (25 cm) wide and 7 in. (17 cm) deep

• 2,650 pieces

• Price: $269.99 USD

There are three large versions of Pac-Man being chased by two of the ghosts, which can be displayed separately or that fit on top of the cabinet. They can even be rotated to recreate the times that Pac-Man eats a Power Pellet!

While you can’t actually play Pac-Man on this set, you can simulate the chase using a mechanism to move Pac-Man through the maze.

There’s even a hidden compartment in the back, where you can see how the maze mechanism works, and which also works to store a LEGO Minifigure of a woman playing a Minifigure-sized Pac-Man arcade cabinet.

There’s even a light brick for the coin slot!

I’m not going to lie, when I saw the LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade Set, I knew I’d have to build it. And thankfully, I’ll be doing a full review of the set soon!

But in the meanwhile, if you don’t want to wait for that review, you can order the set starting on June 4th at the LEGO webstore. And if you’re a LEGO VIP member, you can order even earlier on June 1st.

Click That Brick!

Click That Brick! is a look at LEGO building sets that appeal to the geek in all of us. I’ll be bringing you previews and reviews of various LEGO sets, like the Ulitmate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter. So be sure to keep your eyeballs peeled for great LEGO content here on GeekDad.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

