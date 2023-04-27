‘Under Kingdom’: Fresh-Looking Fantasy Adventures

Under Kingdom Writer: Christof Bogacs Artist: Marie Enger

The OGN fantasy world proposed here is fun and quirky and this has much to do with the way in which Marie Enger portrays it: I had not seen such fun and expressive lines in a long while.

Reminiscent of fantasy works by European authors aimed at a younger audience, this graphic novel follows that path and proposes an entirely new world.

Meet high school freshman Shay, a strict pacifist thrust into a secret world of monsters that, of course, exists underneath a small West-Virginian town called Humble Valley.

The one introducing him to this world is his shapeshifting aunt Sa’Belle, and they are both looking for his mother, as she has disappeared under the kingdom.

Her job was to safeguard the citizens of this alternate world from cruel and bloodthirsty humans, and, as this world goes, he must do so whilst still going to high school.

The lovable thing about this fantasy world is its monsters: they are adorable in a fresh way, mischievous, and full of humor, so there is plenty to discover as we go along with Shay on his rescuing quest.

‘ Under Kingdom’ is on sale since April 19, 2023.

Publication Date: April 19, 2023

FC, 104 pages;

Price: $14.99

Age range: 10+

ISBN-10: 1-50673-363-8

ISBN-13: 978-1-50673-363-0

Genre: Fantasy, Humor

Featured image by Marie Enger, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

