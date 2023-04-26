The Pit Stop: Test-Driving The GT Omega APEX Steering Wheel Stand

Premium Steel framework with X frame Design

Maximum stability and strength for more powerful wheels

Multi-Adjustable frame

Easy to fold and store in seconds

Comes packaged with Apex gear shifter mount which can be mounted on the left or right

Compatible with all major wheels and pedals. Pre-Drilled for Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec equipment.

GT Omega APEX Steering Wheel Stand: Unboxing and Assembly

Opening up the box, you’ll find the frame wrapped in plastic, with foam protecting the edges. There are also a few additional parts, as well as a small box containing all the hardware for both assembling and using the wheel stand.

The heavy-duty steel frame thankfully comes already assembled. To convert it from its folded state, you simple unscrew a couple of bolts from the pedal base, open up the stand, and then reattach the bolts, with the pedal base at the desired angle. It can be done in less than a minute.

Just because the frame itself is already assembled doesn’t mean that the wheel stand is ready to use out of the box, however. There are four plastic feet to attach to the bottom of the base, which screw right in.

There are also two steel plates that need to be bolted onto the frame. There is a steering wheel plate, which has a variety of pre-drilled holes to allow for mounting multiple different wheels from various manufacturers. There is also a stick shift plate, which may be mounted on either side of the frame to accommodate both right-handed and left-handed drivers. This can be used to mount either a stick shift or an e-brake.

Using the GT Omega APEX Steering Wheel Stand

The included instruction sheet indicates where to place the bolts to attach wheels and accessories from Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec. Following those guidelines, I bolted my Logitech G923 steering wheel and pedals to the APEX Steering Wheel Stand.

Conveniently, GT Omega includes 5 velcro straps, which can be used to keep the cables from the steering wheel equipment organized and out of the way of your feet. Besides the angle of the pedals, you can also easily adjust the height of the steering wheel.

With everything set up, it was now time take the APEX for a test drive. My girlfriend, who is a big fan of driving games, was more than happy to do the honors. She opted to sit on the couch while using the stand. For her test drive, she would be playing Forza Horizon 5. This was not only her first time using a steering wheel to play Forza, but her first time using a wheel stand.

GT Omega APEX Steering Wheel Stand – Thoughts

In the initial round of testing, she found the GT Omega APEX Steering Wheel Stand to be very comfortable to use. The steel frame is exceedingly stable, and it was easy to set up both the wheel and pedals at ideal heights and angles for her. Over the next few days, she got in additional driving sessions, and continued to improve her skills at Forza while using the APEX. She definitely loved using the wheel stand, giving her both an increased immersion into the game, as well as a sturdy, rigid platform to hold the wheel and pedals. Though we did not have a stick shift attached, she did find that the height of the stick shift platform was good for her, had we the equipment to mount.

I of course also tried out the APEX Steering Wheel Stand, and was impressed with how sturdy it was. With it sitting on the carpeting, I at no times felt like it might shift around while I was playing, no matter how hard I might wrench the wheel or slam on the brakes. I didn’t personally find it very comfortable driving while seated on the couch, as I would have to sit upright at the edge of the seat to play. However, this could be easily solved by using my gaming chair and some wheel stops for seating while I raced.

It should be noted that the GT Omega APEX Steering Wheel Stand can also be expanded into a full racing cockpit. A rear seat frame, with or without racing seats, can be added to the wheel stand. This is a great feature, especially for those that are just getting their feet wet with sim racing, and aren’t sure if they’re ready to make the leap to a cockpit.

The GT Omega APEX Steering Wheel Stand folds down very compactly for storage or transport, and you don’t have to remove the steering wheel and equipment when you fold it. This was very convenient for when we moved it into my girlfriend’s car so that she could, um, “borrow it for some extended testing.”

While my girlfriend and I were both very happy with the experience of using the wheel stand, I did have one major source of irritation putting the stand together and mounting my wheel and pedals. The included double-sided sheet of instructions is quite sparse. The APEX comes with a ton of bolts and washers, undoubtedly to allow for pretty much any model wheel and pedal set on the market. However, the instructions are unclear as to which bolts to use, instead only indicating the sizes of the wrenches. I would have loved to have seen much more clear and straightforward instructions, as it would have saved me a lot of time and trial and error during assembly.