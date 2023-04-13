Fix that Work-From-Home Slouch with the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk

Now that remote work is an everyday reality for many families, it is becoming increasingly important to build a high quality workspace wherever your office may be. Speaking as someone who has had plenty of experience working on a couch or at a kitchen table over the last few years, having a dedicated office space, with furniture tailored to my needs, has been worth it for the productivity increase alone. But after many days of slouching over a cheap IKEA desk, I knew there had to be a better option out there. Enter FlexiSpot!

FlexiSpot was kind enough to send me the E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk to test out in my own home office. Typically, this desk retails for $579.99 but at the moment there’s a Flash Sale going on that will get you a pretty significant discount on the product. You can find this deal and more on the Flexispot webstore!

When customizing your new E7 Pro Desk, you’ll find that the desktop comes with a variety of different material options including chipboard, fiberboard, bamboo, and solid wood. Within those material choices, you can choose from three shapes – standard, curved, or gaming – although not all of these shapes are available with every material. The color selection ranges from black to white to a variety of natural finishes, with the most options being available as veneers on the chipboard desktop. You’ll also find plenty of options for the dimensions of the desktop – it can range anywhere from the compact 48″ x 24″ size to the extra long 80″ x 30″ size. In addition to the desktop, you’ll find three options for the desk frame with varying levels of adjustability, as well as several accessory add-ons to improve your E7 Pro experience.

The model I received for this review features a 48″ x 24″ Bamboo desktop with the white T-Frame legs. FlexiSpot also sent along a few accessories including the MS01L Monitor Stand and the SO7LB under desk drawer.

Packaging

The desk with all the accessories came to my door in four separate packages, all neatly and securely packed. The desktop weighed in around 26 pounds and the desk frame, where all the technology is stored, came in at about 76 pounds. Once I got them through the door and into the office, it was time to get assembling.

Assembly

Putting the E7 Pro together was not nearly as difficult as I thought it would be. In fact, I found it easier than most IKEA furniture since most of the important parts came already assembled. The instruction booklet was concise and easy to understand and the hardware came pre-labelled which made it easy to identify which screws to use on which part of the desk.

The hardware package also came with a generic Allen wrench included, although I quickly switched to the Allen wrench in my personal set that comes with a ball end just to speed things up.

Once the legs were all put together, since I didn’t have the foresight to build them on top of the desktop, I needed to lift them up onto the bottom of the desktop and align the screws with the pre-drilled pilot holes. I managed to do this by myself with some effort, but I’d definitely recommend employing at least one more set of hands to lighten the load.

After attaching the legs, it was time to add in the other features like the cord management panel on the bottom and the premium keypad, as well as the under desk drawer accessory. While the cord management panel and the keypad were super easy to add in, I ran into a few obstacles with the drawer. First, there were no pre-drilled pilot holes for this accessory and the bamboo was too tough to simply screw into with a screwdriver, so I needed to procure a drill to do the dirty work. I will mention though that this was called out in the instruction manual for the drawer so it wasn’t really a surprise, just an inconvenience. The other issue I ran into was that the front two screws for the drawer were directly above these protruding screw caps making it difficult to get good purchase and a square angle when screwing them in.

Despite this, I managed to attach everything securely and then get my wife to help me flip the whole thing over. Again, weight-wise, this task is doable by one person but certainly preferable with two. Once the desk was upright, we plugged it in and successfully tested the raising and lowering functions. I quickly assembled the monitor stand which was the simplest task of them all – it comes with five legs that just need to be screwed in – and voila! My E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk was ready to go.

The Verdict

Compared to the standard IKEA desk that I had been using, the FlexiSpot E7 Desk is on a whole other level. And while my previous desk was certainly serviceable, there are several factors that I’ve been really enjoying about this new desk that I think are worth talking about.

First, this desk is incredibly sturdy. My biggest concern with standing desks in general is whether or not they will be able to support enough weight when raised as well as deal with any torsion if accidentally bumped. The E7 Pro Desk is heavily weighted in the legs and frame which keeps the center of gravity low and makes the whole thing feel practically immovable without a significant amount of force, even when raised to its highest level.

Speaking of raising the desk, I really appreciated the height adjustability of this desk and the ability to save up to 4 presets on its keypad. This allows both me and my wife to use the desk comfortably without having to guess the exact height of our standing and sitting positions on any given day. It has also helped me with my posture since my preset is the height I should be at when I’m standing straight, so any slouching and my measurements are slightly off!

The accessories that FlexiSpot sent over are good quality as well. Based on my current experience, if I were to buy this myself, I would probably also include the Clamp Power Strips and the Standing Desk Mat to my order to cover all my bases. Either way, the monitor stand and the under desk drawer are well made. The monitor stand is sturdy and matches the bamboo desktop perfectly. The under desk drawer is certainly useful but it does jut out a bit from the front of the desk, which can make a person who likes to have everything flush to the edge cringe a bit. I’ll also mention that my wife, who often likes to cross her legs underneath the desk, did not like the lack of space caused by the addition of the drawer, so if you’re a leg-crosser, keep that in mind.

All in all though, the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk is probably the best desk I’ve ever owned. It’s sturdy and reliable and although it’s not really a measurable statistic, I feel like it has done a great job of increasing productivity (and improving posture) in this household. Plus, it matches the decor of our home office perfectly and with so many customizable options, it’s likely that this desk can match your office perfectly too. So if you’re looking for an upgrade to your work-from-home setup that will give you everything you need to have an ergonomic and productive day, then might I suggest the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk?

For more information on the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk, head to the FlexiSpot website.

FlexiSpot provided product for evaluation, but had no input into this review.

