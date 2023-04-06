Attain Power Self-Sufficiency with the BLUETTI EP900 & B500 Home Battery System

This post was sponsored by BLUETTI.

BLUETTI announced the first home ESS (Energy Storage System), the EP600 & B500, at the end of 2022. Now, this standout successful launch has made its way into the homes of thousands of European families. Specifically tailored to the US market, the EP900 & B500 will be available the middle of May and bring home backup power to a new height.

Users can simply connect the EP900 to the grid as an emergency backup power to get through blackouts. It can also work with existing roof panels as a solar power storage system to save the surplus energy for use during the night or to sell it back to the grid to make money. As a result, homeowners don’t have to rely exclusively on the power grid to keep their electric appliances running as usual.

The EP900 features a modular model that accepts B500 expansion battery packs to reach its full potential. It has an expandable capacity of 9.9kWh to 39kWh and up to 9kW (4 B500 battery packs required) of pure sine wave output power. It is also compatible with single-phase and three-phase inverters, making this battery system highly capable for use in both business and residential.

Highlights At A Glance

Modular Design: 9.9kWh-19.8kWh Capacity

IP65 Waterproof – Indoor/ Outdoor Installation

Max. 9kW Continuous Output

Hassle-free Installation – On-site Service

Smart BLUETTI App – Easy Control & Monitor

10-year Warranty

Suitable for New & Existing Solar Panel Systems

Safest LiFePO4 Battery Cell & Intelligence BMS

Sell Electricity Back to Grid

Seamless 7/24 UPS

Certification: IEC62619, UL1973, UL9540A, UN38.3, EN/IEC 61000-6-1, EN/IEC

As Emergency Power Within Reach

On Christmas Eve of 2022, more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the US lost power due to a series of winter storms. As summer approaches, there will be an increasing demand for power which can result in brown outs and black outs during peak times. Furthermore, extreme weather events and natural disasters can leave homes in the dark at any time. To keep your home or business powered during these times, the BLUETTI EP900 delivers an unprecedented output of 9kW with a max capacity of 39kWh, which far outperforms most comparable portable power stations currently on the market. More power in hand, more peace in mind. The EP900 is sure to meet almost all power needs at home or at work.

As A Battery to Store Solar Energy

A solar system collects and converts sunlight into ready-to-use energy during the daytime–primarily in the morning and afternoon. As a battery pack, the B500 can store the excess solar energy for the power demand at night or when the sun isn’t shining, making it possible for household appliances to enjoy free solar energy all day long. Now the BLUETTI EP900 has currently been certified to sell electricity, allowing users a long-term positive return on their investment.

Peak Load Shifting Function to Reduce Electric Bills

Within the BLUETTI App, you can activate the Peak Load Shifting function so the EP900 will charge during off-peak hours when power from the grid is cheaper and then use it for power during peak hours (normally from 4 pm to 10 pm) when the price of electricity is higher to help lower your monthly bills.

The EP900 & B500 combo adopts the safest LiFePO4 battery cells for an extended lifespan, which is 4-6 times longer than those with lithium batteries. A 10-Year warranty is also included to alleviate any worry on the way to power self-sufficiency.

The EP900 can be used both indoors and outdoors as it’s IP65-certified dust and water resistant. A protective case ensures that the EP900 maintains its best performance and keep delivering power effortlessly even during harsh weather conditions such as rainstorms, sleet, snow, dust storms, etc.

The BLUETTI EP900 battery system is expected to deliver in late April or early May. The EP900 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated models and worth the wait.

Disclosure: This post was sponsored by BLUETTI.

